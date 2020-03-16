Coronavirus in activity are living updates: UEFA strategy to delay Euro 2020 till summertime 2021 but finish Champions League, Premiership Rugby and rugby league time suspended

By
Paula Griffin
-
0
14
Coronavirus in sport live updates: UEFA plan to delay Euro 2020 until summer 2021 but finish Champions League, Premiership Rugby and rugby league season suspended

Hottest on how the coronavirus outbreak is impacting sport…

  • All the gatherings cancelled owing to coronavirus, such as Premier League, EFL, golf’s Masters, boxing and England cricket tour
  • UEFA drawing up options to entire Champions League and Europa League in a ‘final four’ structure in a single town above four-day interval
  • Liverpool established to be topped champions, Leeds and West Brom to get promotion – Leading League ‘plan’ arise
  • West Ham chief Karren Brady claims Leading League campaign should be declared null and void
  • FA main Greg Clarke tells Premier League that this year Can not be completed thanks to coronavirus outbreak
  • Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain dances in self-isolation with girlfriend to conquer the boredom
  • Football Supervisor 2020 breaks new user history amid coronavirus pandemic, with almost 90,000 energetic players at the exact same time
  • Liverpool in excellent gesture amid coronavirus pandemic with more than £40,000 moreover excessive food to be donated to North Liverpool Foodbank
  • Wayne Rooney vents at federal government and authorities for treating footballers as ‘guinea pigs’ throughout COVID-19 pandemic
  • Gremio gamers put on masks in protest at owning to perform all through coronavirus pandemic
  • ‘Coronavirus has caused carnage it is inescapable golf equipment will go out of business’ – Tony Cascarino’s huge COVID-19 warning

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR