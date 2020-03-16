Coronavirus in activity live updates: Grand National CANCELLED, UEFA programs on Euro 2020 and this season’s Champions League, Premiership Rugby and rugby league seasons suspended

Newest on how the coronavirus outbreak is impacting sport…

All the events cancelled because of to coronavirus, like Leading League, EFL, golf’s Masters, boxing and England cricket tour

UEFA drawing up strategies to total Champions League and Europa League in a ‘final four’ format in 1 city about four-day interval

Liverpool established to be topped champions, Leeds and West Brom to get promotion – Premier League ‘plan’ emerge

West Ham main Karren Brady says Leading League marketing campaign should really be declared null and void

FA chief Greg Clarke tells Leading League that this time Are not able to be finished owing to coronavirus outbreak

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain dances in self-isolation with girlfriend to defeat the boredom

Soccer Manager 2020 breaks new consumer file amid coronavirus pandemic, with just about 90,000 active players at the exact time

Liverpool in excellent gesture amid coronavirus pandemic with more than £40,000 plus excessive foods to be donated to North Liverpool Foodbank

Wayne Rooney vents at government and authorities for managing footballers as ‘guinea pigs’ through COVID-19 pandemic

Gremio players put on masks in protest at obtaining to enjoy throughout coronavirus pandemic

‘Coronavirus has brought about carnage it is unavoidable clubs will go out of business’ – Tony Cascarino’s huge COVID-19 warning