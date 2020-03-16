Coronavirus in activity live updates: Grand National CANCELLED, UEFA programs on Euro 2020 and this season’s Champions League, Premiership Rugby and rugby league seasons suspended

Newest on how the coronavirus outbreak is impacting sport…
- All the events cancelled because of to coronavirus, like Leading League, EFL, golf’s Masters, boxing and England cricket tour
- UEFA drawing up strategies to total Champions League and Europa League in a ‘final four’ format in 1 city about four-day interval
- Liverpool established to be topped champions, Leeds and West Brom to get promotion – Premier League ‘plan’ emerge
- West Ham main Karren Brady says Leading League marketing campaign should really be declared null and void
- FA chief Greg Clarke tells Leading League that this time Are not able to be finished owing to coronavirus outbreak
- Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain dances in self-isolation with girlfriend to defeat the boredom
- Soccer Manager 2020 breaks new consumer file amid coronavirus pandemic, with just about 90,000 active players at the exact time
- Liverpool in excellent gesture amid coronavirus pandemic with more than £40,000 plus excessive foods to be donated to North Liverpool Foodbank
- Wayne Rooney vents at government and authorities for managing footballers as ‘guinea pigs’ through COVID-19 pandemic
- Gremio players put on masks in protest at obtaining to enjoy throughout coronavirus pandemic
- ‘Coronavirus has brought about carnage it is unavoidable clubs will go out of business’ – Tony Cascarino’s huge COVID-19 warning