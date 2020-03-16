Coronavirus in activity reside updates: UEFA attract up programs to end Champions League, Trump wishes UFC to proceed, Liverpool ‘must be topped champions’

By
Paula Griffin
-
0
14
Coronavirus in sport live updates: UEFA draw up plans to finish Champions League, Trump wants UFC to continue, Liverpool ‘must be crowned champions’

Most current on how the coronavirus outbreak is impacting sport…

  • All the gatherings cancelled thanks to coronavirus, including Premier League, EFL, golf’s Masters, boxing and England cricket tour
  • UEFA drawing up designs to entire Champions League and Europa League in a ‘final four’ format in one particular metropolis above 4-day period of time
  • Liverpool established to be topped champions, Leeds and West Brom to get advertising – Leading League ‘plan’ arise
  • West Ham chief Karren Brady claims Premier League marketing campaign should be declared null and void
  • FA chief Greg Clarke tells Leading League that this year Can’t be concluded because of to coronavirus outbreak
  • Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain dances in self-isolation with girlfriend to defeat the boredom
  • Soccer Supervisor 2020 breaks new user history amid coronavirus pandemic, with just about 90,000 energetic gamers at the exact time
  • Liverpool in excellent gesture amid coronavirus pandemic with more than £40,000 furthermore excess foods to be donated to North Liverpool Foodbank
  • Wayne Rooney vents at federal government and authorities for dealing with footballers as ‘guinea pigs’ through COVID-19 pandemic
  • Gremio players put on masks in protest at owning to enjoy through coronavirus pandemic
  • ‘Coronavirus has triggered carnage it’s inescapable clubs will go out of business’ – Tony Cascarino’s huge COVID-19 warning

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR