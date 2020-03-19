Coronavirus in Chicago: 2nd Chicago Fire Office member checks favourable for coronavirus

A second member of the Chicago Hearth Department has examined constructive for coronavirus, hearth officers announced Wednesday.

The CFD was alerted to the situation by a “local health treatment facility,” and the member is remaining dealt with at a hospital, according to CFD spokesman Larry Langford. Individuals in shut make contact with were being encouraged to self-quarantine as a precaution.

Langford verified that the member is on “the EMS facet of issues,” but declined to disclose their rank. Nevertheless, he also explained that officials believe that the particular person did not pick up the virus when on the position.

“We consider the increased probability is that it is not a affected individual who transmitted the virus, dependent on how [the member] interacts with people,” Langford stated.

“The Division has done a comprehensive cleansing and disinfection procedure of the nearby Fire Household the place the personnel was stationed as well as the do the job area, cars and any devices used by the personal even though they ended up symptomatic,” Langford mentioned in a statement. “We are functioning with the City’s general public health and fitness officers to recognize all people who might have experienced speak to with the member, which include other CFD personnel and all those who the individual may have interacted with through provider phone calls.”

CFD officials are even now waiting around for the case to be confirmed by the Chicago Section of General public Wellbeing.

Wednesday is the second day in a row that officials announced a CFD employee examined good for COVID-19. On Tuesday, health officers explained a CFD paramedic was identified with coronavirus and is now in quarantine at household.