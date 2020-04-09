Coronavirus in Chicago: 2nd detainee at Prepare dinner County Jail dies of COVID-19

A 2nd detainee at Prepare dinner County Jail has died from clear complications of the coronavirus, officers announced Thursday.

The 51-12 months-outdated guy was pronounced lifeless Thursday evening at St. Anthony’s Clinic, in which he experienced been hospitalized since April 3 soon after tests favourable for COVID-19, the Cook dinner County sheriff’s workplace claimed in a statement.

A ruling on the bring about and method of his demise was pending an autopsy, but preliminary reviews indicate he died as a final result of complications from the coronavirus, the sheriff’s business claimed.

The detainee was admitted to the jail on Dec 23, 2018, soon after an incident in November 2018 in which he allegedly sexually assaulted a little one, the sheriff’s office said. He was billed with prison sexual assault and aggravated legal sexual abuse.

He was sentenced to 8 several years in prison in 2006 right after becoming convicted for the prison sexual assault of two youngsters, the sheriff’s place of work claimed. He was sentenced to two several years probation in 2018 for failure to sign up as a intercourse offender.

His demise arrives times soon after the sheriff’s workplace declared the very first death of a detainee at the jail from problems of COVID-19.

As of Thursday night, 276 detainees at the jail have analyzed constructive for the virus, with 21 of people instances getting monitored at regional hospitals. In addition, 150 personnel associates at the jail have tested beneficial.

Also Thursday, a federal choose handed down a collection of mandates created to maintain detainees at the jail risk-free from the coronavirus.

“Everything Sheriff’s officers and county health care gurus have finished due to the fact in advance of the virus started off spreading in the Chicago space was in an effort and hard work to stop the decline of existence to this fatal virus,” the sheriff’s place of work mentioned. “We will keep on to get the job done spherical-the-clock to aggressively beat the unfold of COVID-19.”