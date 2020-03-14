Coronavirus in Chicago: ‘Enhanced screening’ for coronavirus leaves men and women waiting for several hours at O’Hare

Christina Clancy’s son, Timothy, was returning residence from Greece just after his research overseas journey was minimize small due to a ban on travelers from Europe as the coronavirus continued globally.

When Timothy, a university student at the University of Southern California, landed at O’Hare Global Airport Saturday night, he discovered himself packed in shut quarters with other vacationers waiting around to be screened for the virus at customs.

Pointers from the Facilities for Illness Handle and government officials proposed folks throughout the state “self-quarantine” to protect against the distribute of the ailment.

“He thinks they are going to get temperatures,” she informed the Sun-Occasions. “But even if they do, what is that going to inform them? Space they going to address any person any otherwise? All people need to be quarantined in any case when they come again.”

Clancy said she and her son are also nervous about the basic safety of other individuals at the airport.

“He’s apprehensive everyone’s heading to get unwell due to the fact the way this virus sheds, it does not acquire substantially for it to distribute among all those men and women.”

Photos shared across social media present a sea of men and women in line — some experienced been there at minimum 6 hours.

In response to various tweets from disgruntled vacationers, the airport stated processing was taking “longer than usual” due to screening for passengers coming from Europe.

Thank you for yr tolerance. Customs processing is using for a longer time than regular inside the Federal Inspection Products and services (FIS) facility bc of enhanced #COVID19 screening for travellers coming from Europe. We have strongly inspired our federal companions to improve staffing to meet demand.

— O’Hare Intl. Airport (@fly2ohare) March 15, 2020

In the meantime, Clancy claimed she plans to have Timothy invest his quarantine at their guest household in Madison, Wisconsin.