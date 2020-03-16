Coronavirus in Chicago: Everything you want to know about finding foodstuff from Chicago General public Universities for the duration of closures

When Illinois educational institutions shut Tuesday to gradual the spread of the coronavirus, households across the state will even now be ready to decide up cost-free food items for their young ones.

At Chicago General public Schools, which every year serves 40 million lunches and 20 million breakfasts, any household can get meals for each and every university student for as long as colleges are shut, no thoughts requested.

Here’s wherever, when and how you can decide on up meals for your little ones, in addition other thoughts answered:

What is in the food items deals?

Each package will incorporate 3 times worth of breakfast and lunch for one child. If you have two CPS young children, you can choose up two packages, and so on. The packages involve a mix of the pursuing for breakfast: cereal, a dietary bar, an orange or apple and milk. For lunch, they’ll contain either a hamburger, a chicken, ham or turkey sandwich, a incredibly hot puppy, or sunbutter and jelly dippers. Lunch foods will also have fruit, greens and chocolate milk.

Do I have to decide up foodstuff at my student’s college?

No, you can go to any CPS school to get a package of food. It doesn’t issue if it is the school your college student attends, the faculty closest to your household or any other university, you can get meals there with no queries requested.

If the earlier mentioned map does not display on your unit, click on here to watch it.

What time can I get food items?

Setting up Tuesday, all CPS educational institutions will work as food distribution facilities from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday by Friday until eventually college resumes, at the earliest, on March 31.

What if I never have transportation to get to a university?

CPS is supplying food items delivery for households. If your family members requirements assist, simply call CPS’ coronavirus command heart at (773) 553-5437 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or e mail familyservices@cps.edu.

How normally need to I decide up food stuff?

CPS is recommending households decide on up food stuff each and every three times.

Who’s handing out the food stuff?

Schools’ standard lunchroom personnel will be on hand to distribute food packages. Each CPS worker will be paid out their regular wages, but the lunchroom staff members distributing foodstuff will be paid out time-and-a-fifty percent. The food is coming from CPS’ normal vendors, Aramark and Sodexo, with some help from the Higher Chicago Meals Depository. Officials claimed Monday that pickup points will be set up exterior to assure risk-free social distancing.

Is CPS going to operate out of foods at some stage?

CPS is assured it will not run out of food no matter how lengthy these closures previous. The district gives cost-free breakfast and lunch at all of its 640 schools each and every working day and has plenty readily available no matter whether universities are open up or shut.

Are crossing guards going to be on responsibility if we’re going for walks to university?

Risk-free Passage workers will be on responsibility to secure family members walking.

Can I drop my scholar off at university?

No. In contrast to all through the instructors strike or a snow working day when people could drop off learners at university if they had no other possibilities, CPS states all university structures will be closed, and no entrance will be permitted. All colleges will go by means of deep cleans through the closure.

Where can I get more information?

Go to the cps.edu/coronavirus.