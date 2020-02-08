Coronavirus in Chicago: student Harper College screened for possible exposure

Harper College officials in Palatine inform the school community that a student at the northwest suburban community college may have been exposed to coronavirus.

In an email sent to students on Thursday, the school’s president, Avis Proctor, said officials were “investigating a report that a Harper College student may have been exposed to coronavirus.”

No confirmed cases of the virus were found among students, teachers or employees of Harper College, according to the e-mail.

Friday, a Chicago couple who have contracted a corona virus have been released from a hospital in Hoffman Estates and the house will be isolated, health officials have said. They are the only people in Illinois who have tested positive for the deadly virus that has killed more than 800 people in China since identification in December.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is currently awaiting test results for 21 people who may have been exposed to virus tests, according to the department’s website. Twenty-six people in the state who have previously been tested have already tested negative for the virus.

Contributions: Associated Press