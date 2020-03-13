Coronavirus in Florida: 17 new conditions, 3 in Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health and fitness said there had been 17 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the point out on Thursday.

The company posted a observe on Twitter Friday morning, declaring they experienced identified one particular further optimistic scenario of the novel coronavirus, bringing the full confirmed new conditions for Thursday to 17.

Nevertheless, there seems to some discrepancies in the report. The health division earlier introduced 15 new situations. A single supplemental case would indicate 16 people today have been diagnosed with the virus.

DOH has announced a person added optimistic case of COVID-19, bringing the total verified new situations for March 12th to 17 men and women who analyzed positive for #COVID19. All people are being appropriately cared for & isolated. Check out https://t.co/e1S8bGG26U for more information.

— Florida Dept. Health and fitness (@HealthyFla) March 13, 2020

According to the observe on the department’s web page, three much more folks in the Tampa Bay place examined constructive for coronavirus Thursday, two in Sarasota County and a further in Hillsborough County.

New Good Instances in Tampa Bay (by using Florida Section of Well being):

A 49-year previous woman Hillsborough County resident has examined beneficial for COVID-19. This specific is isolated and will continue to continue to be isolated right until cleared by community wellness officials. This is a journey-similar circumstance and is affiliated with travel to Europe.

A 70-yr previous male Massachusetts resident in Sarasota County has analyzed favourable for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to continue being isolated right up until cleared by community overall health officers. It is now unclear regardless of whether this was a travel-linked case the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

A 50-year outdated male New York resident who is at this time in Sarasota County has analyzed positive for COVID-19. This specific is isolated and will proceed to remain isolated until eventually cleared by general public well being officers. It is now unclear no matter if this was a travel-related situation the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

The company also announced scenarios in Broward, Palm Seashore, Alachua, Volusia, Duva, Clay, and Lee counties.

New Favourable Scenarios in other places:

A 73-calendar year old male in Palm Seashore County has examined good for COVID-19. This specific is isolated and will carry on to keep on being isolated till cleared by public health and fitness officers. This is a vacation relevant situation and is affiliated with a Nile River Cruise/Tour in Egypt.

A 74-12 months old male in Palm Beach County has tested positive for COVID-19. This particular person is isolated and will carry on to keep on being isolated until finally cleared by public wellbeing officers. This is a travel connected circumstance and is associated with travel to Europe.

A 24-yr outdated woman in Alachua County has examined good for COVID-19. This person is isolated and will carry on to continue to be isolated right up until cleared by community well being officials. This is a journey associated scenario and is involved with journey to Europe.

A 70-yr previous male in Volusia County has analyzed optimistic for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will keep on to continue to be isolated right until cleared by general public wellbeing officers. This is a journey related circumstance and is linked with a Nile River Cruise/Tour in Egypt.

A 83-year aged male in Duval County has tested positive for COVID-19. This personal is isolated and will carry on to continue to be isolated till cleared by general public health officers. It is currently unclear whether or not this was a journey-related scenario the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

A 57-yr previous male in Clay County has examined optimistic for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue on to continue being isolated right up until cleared by public wellbeing officers. It is at present unclear whether or not this was a vacation-linked circumstance the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

A 28-yr old female in Broward County has tested optimistic for COVID-19. This specific is isolated and will continue on to continue to be isolated until finally cleared by general public wellness officers. It is at this time unclear no matter whether this was a vacation-linked case the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

A 25-year old woman in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This person is isolated and will continue to continue being isolated right up until cleared by general public overall health officers. This is a travel relevant circumstance.

A 20-year aged feminine Texas resident in Broward County has examined good for COVID-19. This person is isolated and will keep on to stay isolated till cleared by public wellness officers. This is a vacation linked case and is connected with journey to Europe.

A 68-calendar year aged woman in Broward County has tested optimistic for COVID-19. This specific is isolated and will go on to stay isolated until cleared by public wellbeing officers. This case is affiliated with Port Everglades.

A 36-calendar year outdated male in Broward County has analyzed good for COVID-19. This person is isolated and will keep on to continue to be isolated right until cleared by community wellbeing officers. This is a journey-related situation.

A 77-calendar year old male in Lee County has examined constructive for COVID-19. This unique is isolated and will proceed to keep on being isolated until eventually cleared by general public health officials. It is at this time unclear irrespective of whether this was a journey-linked situation the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

The wellness division told News Channel 8 Friday morning there have been 43 verified cases in total. An additional five Florida citizens with the virus were being “repatriated” to the U.S., but their site is unclear at this time. A few non-Florida citizens, together with a single in Hillsborough County, have tested favourable for the virus.

