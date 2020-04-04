Coronavirus in Florida: 21 dead, 843 test beneficial for COVID-19 in most recent update

Posted: Apr 4, 2020 / 11:02 AM EDT / Current: Apr 4, 2020 / 12:42 PM EDT
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—The complete range of confirmed coronavirus circumstances in Florida jumped by 843 from Friday to Saturday with the dying toll continuing to increase.
As of Saturday early morning, a whole of 11,111 cases have emerged in Florida with 21 additional fatalities. The major amount of conditions have been documented in Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Hillsborough and Duval counties.
The wellness office is reporting 191 fatalities and 1,386 hospitalizations in the state.
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of situations in the Tampa Bay location as of Friday:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Whole Scenarios: 463
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 70
Demographics of Scenarios
Age Vary: to 93
Men: 232
Girls: 229
PINELLAS COUNTY
Whole Cases: 318
Fatalities: 7
Hospitalizations: 59
Demographics of Instances
Age Assortment: 6 to 95
Gentlemen: 167
Gals: 151
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Circumstances: 124
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 50
Demographics of Instances
Age Selection: 4 to 99
Gentlemen: 58
Women: 66
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Circumstances: 104
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 22
Demographics of Situations
Age Vary: 14 to 86
Adult males: 47
Gals: 57
PASCO COUNTY
Total Scenarios: 77
Fatalities: 2
Hospitalizations: 16
Demographics of Scenarios
Age Variety: 17 to 82
Gentlemen: 39
Girls: 38
POLK COUNTY
Complete Situations: 126
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 52
Demographics of Situations
Age Array: 3 to 88
Males: 59
Women of all ages: 66
HERNANDO COUNTY
Full Circumstances: 38
Fatalities:
Hospitalizations: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 19 to 85
Adult men: 19
Gals: 19
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Conditions: 26
Fatalities: 2
Hospitalizations: 7
Demographics of Instances
Age Range: to 85
Men: 16
Girls: 10
CITRUS COUNTY
Whole Conditions: 28
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 7
Demographics of Situations
Age Vary: 17 to 88
Gentlemen: 14
Women of all ages: 14
HARDEE COUNTY
Overall Circumstances: 1
Deaths:
Hospitalizations: 1
Demographics of Circumstances
Age Vary: 73 to 73
Guys:
Ladies: 1
The United States now has 278,568 circumstances of coronavirus, a lot more situations than China, in which the outbreak started. Additional than 7,000 folks have died. There are 1,140,327 situations of coronavirus all over the globe. The global death toll stands at 60,887.
For much more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the reside DOH Dashboard here.
Latest ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: