Coronavirus in Florida: 21 dead, 843 test beneficial for COVID-19 in most recent update

Posted: Apr 4, 2020 / 11:02 AM EDT / Current: Apr 4, 2020 / 12:42 PM EDT

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—The complete range of confirmed coronavirus circumstances in Florida jumped by 843 from Friday to Saturday with the dying toll continuing to increase.

As of Saturday early morning, a whole of 11,111 cases have emerged in Florida with 21 additional fatalities. The major amount of conditions have been documented in Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Hillsborough and Duval counties.

The wellness office is reporting 191 fatalities and 1,386 hospitalizations in the state.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of situations in the Tampa Bay location as of Friday:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Whole Scenarios: 463

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 70

Demographics of Scenarios

Age Vary: to 93

Men: 232

Girls: 229

PINELLAS COUNTY

Whole Cases: 318

Fatalities: 7

Hospitalizations: 59

Demographics of Instances

Age Assortment: 6 to 95

Gentlemen: 167

Gals: 151

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Circumstances: 124

Deaths: 7

Hospitalizations: 50

Demographics of Instances

Age Selection: 4 to 99

Gentlemen: 58

Women: 66

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Circumstances: 104

Deaths: 3

Hospitalizations: 22

Demographics of Situations

Age Vary: 14 to 86

Adult males: 47

Gals: 57

PASCO COUNTY

Total Scenarios: 77

Fatalities: 2

Hospitalizations: 16

Demographics of Scenarios

Age Variety: 17 to 82

Gentlemen: 39

Girls: 38

POLK COUNTY

Complete Situations: 126

Deaths: 3

Hospitalizations: 52

Demographics of Situations

Age Array: 3 to 88

Males: 59

Women of all ages: 66

HERNANDO COUNTY

Full Circumstances: 38

Fatalities:

Hospitalizations: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 19 to 85

Adult men: 19

Gals: 19

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Conditions: 26

Fatalities: 2

Hospitalizations: 7

Demographics of Instances

Age Range: to 85

Men: 16

Girls: 10

CITRUS COUNTY

Whole Conditions: 28

Deaths: 2

Hospitalizations: 7

Demographics of Situations

Age Vary: 17 to 88

Gentlemen: 14

Women of all ages: 14

HARDEE COUNTY

Overall Circumstances: 1

Deaths:

Hospitalizations: 1

Demographics of Circumstances

Age Vary: 73 to 73

Guys:

Ladies: 1

The United States now has 278,568 circumstances of coronavirus, a lot more situations than China, in which the outbreak started. Additional than 7,000 folks have died. There are 1,140,327 situations of coronavirus all over the globe. The global death toll stands at 60,887.

For much more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the reside DOH Dashboard here.

Latest ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: