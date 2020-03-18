Coronavirus in Florida: 216 scenarios, 7 fatalities

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Wellness claimed 24 more scenarios of coronavirus Tuesday evening, bringing the total number of scenarios to 216.

Seven people today have died of the virus in Florida, the most latest staying a affected person in Manatee County.

The overall health division also reported the initial scenario of the virus in Polk County and a lot more conditions in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

According to the overall health division, 216 men and women have been ill with the virus in Florida. This incorporates 195 Florida citizens and 21 people today from out of condition. One more five Florida citizens with the virus had been “repatriated” to the U.S., but their spot was not disclosed.

There are currently 29 scenarios in the Tampa Bay spot:

Hillsborough County: 9

Manatee County: 7

Pinellas County: 4

Sarasota County: 4

Polk County: 1

Pasco County: 2

Citrus County: 2

The state is at this time checking 832 men and women.

The section said it is now equipped to take a look at a lot more men and women for the virus just after partnering with non-public libraries about the state.

There are presently 6,496 conditions of coronavirus in the United States. A lot more than 100 persons have died.

For extra info on coronavirus in Florida, take a look at the well being department’s COVID-19 webpage or the are living DOH Dashboard here.

