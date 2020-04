Coronavirus in Florida: 23 lifeless, 606 new situations of COVID-19 in newest update

Posted: Apr 5, 2020 / 10:53 AM EDT / Up to date: Apr 5, 2020 / 11:06 AM EDT

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The whole range of verified coronavirus cases in Florida jumped by 606 from Saturday to Sunday with the demise toll continuing its rise.

As of Sunday early morning, a full of 12,151 situations have emerged in Florida with 218 full deaths. The death depend jumped by 23 from Saturday to Sunday.

The wellness department is reporting 1,490 hospitalizations in the condition.

In this article is a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay place as of Saturday:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 497

Fatalities: 5

Hospitalizations: 78

Demographics of Cases

Age Assortment: to 93

Males: 255

Women: 242

PINELLAS COUNTY

Whole Instances: 342

Fatalities: 7

Hospitalizations: 60

Demographics of Instances

Age Range: 6 to 95

Gentlemen: 184

Gals: 158

SARASOTA COUNTY

Whole Conditions: 129

Fatalities: 7

Hospitalizations: 50

Demographics of Scenarios

Age Variety: 4 to 99

Males: 58

Ladies: 71

MANATEE COUNTY

Complete Cases: 129

Deaths: 3

Hospitalizations: 28

Demographics of Cases

Age Assortment: 14 to 86

Men: 61

Ladies: 68

PASCO COUNTY

Whole Circumstances: 90

Fatalities: 2

Hospitalizations: 18

Demographics of Circumstances

Age Array: 1 to 82

Guys: 46

Ladies: 44

POLK COUNTY

Full Situations: 142

Deaths: 4

Hospitalizations: 52

Demographics of Situations

Age Selection: 3 to 88

Gentlemen: 65

Women: 76

HERNANDO COUNTY

Whole Scenarios: 40

Deaths:

Hospitalizations: 8

Demographics of Scenarios

Age Variety: 19 to 85

Guys: 21

Gals: 19

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Full Situations: 30

Fatalities: 2

Hospitalizations: 9

Demographics of Scenarios

Age Vary: to 85

Males: 18

Women: 12

CITRUS COUNTY

Overall Situations: 34

Deaths: 2

Hospitalizations: 7

Demographics of Instances

Age Variety: 17 to 88

Gentlemen: 17

Women: 17

HARDEE COUNTY

Complete Circumstances: 1

Deaths:

Hospitalizations: 1

Demographics of Cases

Age Variety: 73 to 73

Adult men:

Gals: 1