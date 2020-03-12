Coronavirus in Florida: 3 new situations declared, 1 with probable tie to Tampa Bay location

TAMPA (WFLA) – Three new situations of the coronavirus have been introduced in the condition of Florida 1 of which has a opportunity tie to the Tampa space.

The Florida Department of Health states a few new beneficial situations are in St. John’s County, Miami-Dade County, and Broward County.

A 63-12 months previous male New York resident who is currently in St. Johns County has examined good. He is isolated and will proceed to continue to be isolated right up until cleared by public well being officials. This is a travel-relevant case the place this unique traveled from New York to go to Daytona Bike Week in Daytona, Florida which is at present underway and scheduled from March 6-15, 2020, in Daytona. The New York Section of Well being is main the epidemiological investigation for this person.

A 56-year previous male in Miami-Dade County has examined constructive. He is isolated and will carry on to stay isolated until cleared by community health officials. This is a travel-relevant situation.

A 70-year previous male in Broward County examined as favourable. He is isolated and will go on to stay isolated right until cleared by public wellbeing officials. This individual attended an Unexpected emergency Clinical Solutions (EMS) Conference in Tampa, Florida. The epidemiological investigation is underway.

The news will come pursuing the announcement by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor that businesses at 83 assisted living facilities and 8 nursing homes in Tampa are reviewing unwell depart policy and friends will now be screened when they get there to visit.

The mayor is also urging Tampa citizens to textual content 888-777 to the metropolis for free textual content updates.