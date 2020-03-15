Coronavirus in Florida: 39 new instances in state, 3 in Tampa Bay

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Florida Division of Health and fitness verified 39 new beneficial conditions of COVID-19 Sunday morning, bringing the full selection of circumstances in the condition to about 100.

Of the new group that was declared to have the virus, three of them dwell in the Tampa Bay area.

The overall health division mentioned a 47-12 months-aged male and a 32-yr-old lady examined constructive in Hillsborough County. A 67-12 months-aged guy analyzed constructive in Pasco County. All 3 circumstances are reportedly a final result of domestic travel.

A 17-12 months-previous male from Cuba examined beneficial in Hillsborough County. He stays isolated and cared for, as are all of the new patients.

There are 4 full fatalities from the virus in the state of Florida, most just lately a Lee County person.

There are currently 221 pending examination success.

New positive conditions:

• A 55-12 months aged female in Clay County has examined constructive for COVID-19. This particular person is isolated and will keep on to stay isolated right up until cleared by general public health officers.

• A 79-yr old feminine from Connecticut has examined beneficial for COVID-19 in Baker County. This individual is isolated and will continue on to continue being isolated until cleared by community health officers. The epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

• A 72-yr aged feminine in Lee County has examined positive for COVID-19. This particular person is isolated and will continue on to keep on being isolated right until cleared by community health and fitness officials.

• A 60-calendar year previous woman in Citrus County has tested beneficial for COVID-10. This specific is isolated and will go on to continue to be isolated right up until cleared by community health and fitness officers.

• A male in Duval County has analyzed constructive for COVID-19. This personal is isolated and will proceed to keep on being isolated until eventually cleared by general public wellness officials. Additional facts to comply with.

• A 64-12 months old feminine in St. Johns County has analyzed beneficial for COVID-19. This personal is isolated and will continue on to continue to be isolated till cleared by public overall health officials.

• A 71-12 months aged male in Volusia County has analyzed good for COVID-19. This is a journey related situation. This particular person is isolated and will go on to continue being isolated right up until cleared by public health and fitness officials.

• A 48-12 months aged woman in Orange County has tested beneficial for COVID-19. This unique is isolated and will keep on to continue being isolated right up until cleared by public wellbeing officers.

• A 70-12 months outdated male in Clay County has examined constructive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue on to continue to be isolated until finally cleared by public health officials.

• A male in Duval County has analyzed favourable for COVID-19. This personal is isolated and will proceed to keep on being isolated right until cleared by general public wellbeing officers. More facts to stick to.

• A 47-12 months old male in Hillsborough County has examined good for COVID-19. This is a domestic journey related circumstance. This person is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by general public wellness officers.

• A 67-yr previous male in Pasco County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a domestic vacation relevant scenario. This individual is isolated and will proceed to remain isolated until finally cleared by community health officers.

• A 32-year previous woman in Hillsborough County has examined beneficial for COVID-19. This is a domestic journey similar case. This specific is isolated and will continue to stay isolated right until cleared by community overall health officials.

• A 17-year aged male from Cuba has examined good in Hillsborough County. This particular person is isolated and will proceed to remain isolated right up until cleared by community overall health officers. The epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

• A male in Duval County has examined beneficial for COVID-19. This particular person is isolated and will go on to continue to be isolated until finally cleared by public health and fitness officers. Additional information to comply with.

• A 28-year old male in Miami-Dade County has analyzed beneficial for COVID-19. This specific is isolated and will go on to keep on being isolated until cleared by general public health officials.

• A 58-12 months previous woman in Miami-Dade County has analyzed favourable for COVID-19. This is a vacation connected situation. This specific is isolated and will go on to continue being isolated until cleared by general public wellness officers.

• A 25-yr old female in Miami-Dade County has tested good for COVID-19. This is a journey similar situation. This unique is isolated and will continue on to continue to be isolated right until cleared by general public overall health officials.

• A 62-calendar year old male in Miami-Dade County has examined beneficial for COVID-19. This person is isolated and will proceed to continue to be isolated right up until cleared by public wellbeing officers.

• A 74-year old male in Broward County has analyzed constructive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will go on to stay isolated right up until cleared by public wellbeing officers.

• A 48-year outdated feminine in Broward County has examined positive for COVID-19. This is a journey connected circumstance. This individual is isolated and will continue on to keep on being isolated until eventually cleared by community wellbeing officials.

• A 19-year outdated woman in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel related circumstance. This unique is isolated and will proceed to stay isolated right up until cleared by general public overall health officials.

• A 19-calendar year aged feminine in Broward County has examined positive for COVID-19. This is a vacation related circumstance. This particular person is isolated and will proceed to continue being isolated until eventually cleared by public well being officials.

• A 65-12 months outdated male in Broward County has tested good for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will carry on to continue being isolated until finally cleared by community health and fitness officials.

• A 20-calendar year outdated female in Broward County has examined positive for COVID-19. This is a journey similar case. This particular person is isolated and will continue to keep on being isolated until finally cleared by public overall health officers.

• A 42-year old male in Broward County has tested good for COVID-19. This particular person is isolated and will proceed to continue being isolated right until cleared by general public well being officials.

• A 52-calendar year old male in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This specific is isolated and will keep on to continue to be isolated until eventually cleared by public health and fitness officials.

• A 65-yr old feminine from New York has analyzed positive for COVID-19 in Alachua County. This specific is isolated and will continue on to stay isolated until eventually cleared by general public wellbeing officers. The epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

• A 63-year previous woman in Broward County has examined favourable for COVID-19. This unique is isolated and will proceed to keep on being isolated right up until cleared by community well being officers.

• A 19-calendar year outdated feminine in Broward County has analyzed constructive for COVID-19. This is a vacation associated scenario. This particular person is isolated and will keep on to continue being isolated right up until cleared by general public overall health officials.

• A 30-year outdated male in Broward County has analyzed positive for COVID-19. This particular person is isolated and will proceed to continue to be isolated right until cleared by community overall health officials.

• A 60-calendar year old male in Broward County has examined good for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will proceed to keep on being isolated until eventually cleared by general public health and fitness officers.

• A 20-12 months old female in Broward County has examined good for COVID-19. This is a journey related case. This particular person is isolated and will proceed to stay isolated until cleared by community wellness officers.

• A 19-12 months aged feminine in Broward County has examined positive for COVID-19. This person is isolated and will proceed to remain isolated until eventually cleared by community health and fitness officials.

• A 66-12 months outdated male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This personal is isolated and will proceed to stay isolated until finally cleared by general public health and fitness officers.

• A 83-yr aged male in Broward County has examined beneficial for COVID-19. This personal is isolated and will go on to stay isolated till cleared by community wellbeing officers.

• A 20-year previous female in Broward County has tested good for COVID-19. This is a vacation connected situation. This specific is isolated and will go on to keep on being isolated until cleared by public wellness officials.

• A 76-yr previous male in Collier County has examined beneficial for COVID-19. This unique is isolated and will go on to remain isolated until finally cleared by community wellbeing officers.

• A 28-12 months outdated male in Collier County has examined optimistic for COVID-19. This is a journey connected circumstance. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated right up until cleared by community well being officials.

