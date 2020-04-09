Coronavirus in Florida: Democrats tell DeSantis to quit Obamacare trial – News – The Palm Beach Post

Democrats say the number of uninsured Floridaers could rise 67% if Obamacare is repealed. Federal and state democratic leaders urged the governor to get out of the federal lawsuit and offer a special open enrollment period during the pandemic.

State Democratic leaders are urging President Ron DeSantis to withdraw from a lawsuit that 17 Republican-led states, including Florida, have invalidated the Affordable Nursing Act, also known as Obamacare.

Florida has historically recorded the highest participation rate in a federally funded health care program. If the lawsuit succeeds, Democrats said Wednesday that as many as 1.9 million Florida people will lose cover during the global public health crisis.

“This crisis has shown us that getting sick is not anyone’s choice,” said U.S. Representative Ted Deutch, D-Boca Raton. “Now is not the time to go back to the old battlefields. We must take action to save lives. “

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, 2.4 million Florida residents were uninsured. If the ACA is repealed, that number could rise to 4 million – the figure does not include the hundreds of thousands who lost their insurance along with their jobs last month, Deutch and others said in a state hosted by the conference call. party leaders.

Also speaking during the call were U.S. representatives Al Lawson, who represents the district that extends to Tallahassee from west outside Jacksonville, and Val Demmings of Orlando. They were joined by Commissioner for Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried and State Party Chairman Terry Rizzo.

Because many those who have lost insurance due to the coronavirus crisis are self-employed, suffer from pre-existing conditions, or have lost the ability to pay for alternative insurance, buying private insurance may not be an option. They say 24 percent of Florida residents could be uninsured.

As the reason DeSantis opposes, Deutch said the ACA has been such a bitter controversy for so long that Republicans don’t want to put their anger aside and do what’s right with hundreds of thousands of people who, for their own reasons, are now uninsured.

While the government has said many insurance companies will waive purchase and deduction obligations, it will do nothing for those who show a positive result but did not initially have insurance, Deutch said.

Federal and state democratic leaders called on the governor

– Offer a special open enrollment period for Obamacare during a pandemic

– Expand Medicaid by leveraging federal funding

– Withdraw Florida from litigation to overturn the ACA

“We need to expand access to health care, not make it more difficult,” Fried said, noting that up to 800,000 people, mostly in rural areas, would have immediate access to health care if DeSantis approved a Medicaid expansion plan.

The coronavirus does not affect people on the basis of political affiliation, nor should access to treatment be based on politics, they said.

“You have to put politics aside,” Lawson said. “It’s unacceptable, and we certainly hope the president decides to do something in his heart. We also hope the governor will do something about this. “

Lawson said providing insurance can help prevent overcrowding in emergency departments, where resources may be thin because insured people have options other than going straight to the hospital if they feel sick.

He also said that opening up enrollment with the ACA will allow people to contribute financially to their own health care, while the cost of caring for uninsured patients is currently covered exclusively by the scheme.

As the peak of the coronavirus crisis in Florida is expected to be between 10 days and two weeks, government costs of treating uninsured patients with COVID-19 may rise.

“We monitor this tragedy on a daily basis in New Jersey, Louisiana, New York, and all indications are that in our home state of Florida, the worst is yet to come,” Demmings said of DeSantis ’need for immediate action. “During a crisis, the true nature of a leader is revealed.”

