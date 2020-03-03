coronavirus-in-florida:-how-it-stacks-up-from-flu

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. (WFLA) – Two Tampa Bay counties have observed Florida’s initially two confirmed circumstances of coronavirus. A third “presumptive” situation is awaiting official confirmation from the Facilities for Sickness Management.

But as fears spread, many are contacting into dilemma how the virus stacks up from the flu.

Which is additional hazardous? How do the indicators of the two stack up? What are the impacts of both ailments to Floridians?

Indications of equally include things like fever, cough, shortness of breath and respiratory problems. But in addition, flu signs and symptoms consist of sore throat, runny nose and muscle mass aches.

Statewide, Florida discovered of a 3rd “presumptive” scenario of coronavirus Tuesday afternoon. Circumstances in the U.S. have now achieved 43 in 10 states, with 17 folks hospitalized.

Coronavirus in the US The US Facilities for Condition Manage and Avoidance has detailed 398 people below investigation for the novel coronavirus in 37 states, according to an update posted to the agency’s website on Monday. Hover in excess of the bars to see the quantities. Resource: CDC

Beneficial influenza exams in the United States totaled 11,249 very last 7 days, according to the CDC. In Florida, the flu is on a drop, with only 18 outbreaks – down from 24 in the former 7 days – according to the Florida Office of Wellbeing.

Coronavirus, or COVID-19, was initial claimed in Wuhan, China on Dec. 31. The Planet Wellness Corporation described 73,424 cases of the virus and 1,873 fatalities past week.

For equally illnesses, preventative action is the similar: only wash your palms often. If cleaning soap and water isn’t readily out there, use an alcohol-based mostly hand sanitizer.

Florida’s Division of Wellness now has a get in touch with center for coronavirus surveillance. If you or somebody you know is experiencing signs call (866) 779-6121 or e mail: [email protected] between eight a.m. and five p.m. on weekdays.

