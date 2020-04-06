Coronavirus in Florida: Make sure people with disabilities have fair access to supplies, care, defenders say – News – The Palm Beach Post

Proponents of disability argue that stereotyping may lead health care workers to value the lives of people with disabilities more than people with disabilities

Disability rights advocates call on President Ron DeSantis to ensure fair and ethical treatment of disabled Florida people – including the blind, deaf, and physically or mentally disabled – as the state fights a coronavirus pandemic.

In particular, they are concerned that people with disabilities may have to potentially change life-saving care, equipment and supplies.

“This isn’t something we’re excited about or eager to leave state or federal lawsuits to settle after the facts – it’s not going to feel good,” said Tony DePalma, Florida’s director of public policy for disability rights. . “We hope the state will keep a fair and equitable advance.”

Lawyers in Washington, Alabama, Tennessee, and Kansas have already filed complaints about civil rights related to disability and coronavirus treatment. The problems of disability and age discrimination in Italy are also defenders of the rights of people with disabilities.

On March 28, the Department of Health and Human Services issued a bulletin stating that coronavirus treatment must “adhere to the basic principles of fairness, equality, and compassion”.

Florida Disability Rights took a step further on March 31 by sending a letter to DeSantis asking him to ensure that health care workers comply with Florida laws and did not favor able-bodied patients over disabled patients.

There is concern that healthcare workers, who are making difficult decisions about which patients will have priority access to limited life-saving equipment supplies, may assume that people with disabilities need more time and resources, have fewer chances to survive, or are more necessary because they already lead life without housing. worth it.

While that idea may seem shocking, proponents of disability say there is sometimes a misunderstanding of what is “the perceived value or worthy of a disability status.”

These ideas could lead healthcare workers to make choices that not only violate patient human rights but also violate the law, DePalma says. And he wants to make sure it doesn’t happen in Florida.

“It’s about the preventive application of laws and considering this now that there’s still time to consider it,” he said.

Deep-seated prejudices and stereotypes, whether conscious or unconscious, go hand in hand with social eugenics, DePalma said.

“Equally protected rights of people with disabilities cannot be revoked or reduced by discriminatory allocation of resources to changed standards of care,” DePalma wrote in a letter to DeSantis.

According to service providers, the three existing COVID-19 testing facilities in Palm Beach County – Lantana, Belle Glade and Fitteam Ballpark on the palm beaches of West Palm Beach – are all available to the ADA.

Sign language via iPad technology is available on walking sites in Lantana and Belle Glade, which is also wheelchair accessible. Fitteam Ballpark in West Palm Beach, a driveability testing site, has access for disabled vehicles and also offers iPads for signing. Oral instructions are provided to the visually impaired in all three locations during the pre-screening process.

Disability Ombudsman Greg Sconzo, of Palm Beach Gardens, said that while the pandemic affects all varying degrees, people with disabilities struggle with challenges that many people don’t even think about – for example, they have to order everything online.

“He’s confident he can get into the world through screen readers and online software,” Sconzo said of one of his blind customers. “Websites may not be made in a way that allows the blind to place an order online.”

Because most public transportation is suspended, blind and physically disabled people struggle to get to a basic level like food. If they get out of their homes, they may find disabled toilets locked. The shops and restaurants they have been allowed to visit with dignity may now require them to order online first or use a second entrance – one that is not accessible to the disabled, as the front door may be. And the list goes on.

Sconzo said some of his clients are deeply concerned about how day-to-day operations are handled until things return to normal. He said he has not received any specific reports of legal or civil rights violations as they relate to testing or treating the coronavirus, but if he does, he is ready.

“God, I hope it doesn’t get to this point for all of us,” he said. “And if so, I am one of those who lined up are sure that disabled people are not treated in this way.”

@WendyRhodesFL

wrhodes@pbpost.com