Coronavirus in Florida: New limitations in position for viewing nursing households, assisted living services

Information Not Fear: WHO declares that coronavirus disaster is now a pandemic
Treasury Section considers extending tax-submitting deadline owing to coronavirus outbreak
Humane Culture rescues 140 pet dogs from neglect in Dixie County
No injuries just after semi-truck sideswipes faculty bus in Polk County
Stabbing investigation blocks targeted traffic on Dale Mabry Highway
Coronavirus in Pinellas County: Firestone Grand Prix to go on with additional precaution
St. Pete Mayor expected to talk about coronavirus and Firestone Grand Prix
Racing semi catches fireplace on I-275
US states race to include coronavirus as cases in the vicinity of 1,000
Hillsborough County sheriff using actions to avoid coronavirus unfold in jail
gymnasium combats coronavirus