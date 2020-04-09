Coronavirus in Florida

CORONAVIRUS FRONT LINES

Tired fighters are fighting to save lives

In the war against the coronavirus, doctors and nurses fight not only against the virus but also because of their own exhaustion. We go inside one Southwest Florida hospital to document these medical heroes who are doing their best to save lives.

Above: Registered nurse Robert Atchison treats a COVID-19 patient in the Intensive Care Unit at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, Florida. “We save everything we can,” Atchison said. |

Above: After comforting the woman, she swore for COVID-19 testing, registered nurse Jenna Puckett takes a moment’s rest before she continues testing at a travel destination in Cape Coral, Florida. “She was scared and exhausted,” Puckett said of the woman being tested. “He just needed someone to listen.” |

Above: The wiring devices from outside the COVID-19 patient’s room are pushed under the door to registered nurse Aubry Sander at the Gulf Coast Medical Center Intensive Care Unit in Fort Myers, Florida. This is done to reduce the number of times the patient’s door is opened and helps prevent cross-contamination. |

Above: Medical Assistant Allison Ridgway reads an X-ray of a COVID-19 patient at the Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, Florida. |

Above: Auxiliary provider Brittiany Garrett is listening intently to a co-worker’s question about a COVID-19 test sample on a mobile site in Fort Myers, Florida. The increasing number of people being tested requires nurses to pay special attention to detail when collecting and transporting samples. |

Above: A patient with COVID-19 symptoms is preparing for admission with nurses at the Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, Florida. |

Above: Registered nurse Aubry Sander treats a COVID-19 patient in a vacuum room at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, Florida. NPRs help prevent cross-contamination from room to room. The room ventilation system produces a lower pressure than the environment, allowing air to flow in but not out. |

Above: “Yes. I’m praying for you, ”Chaplin Michael Schorin tells a COVID-19 patient who asked for mental comfort at the Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, Florida. Schorin says he has been praying a lot lately. “God hasn’t forgotten you,” Schorin told the patient before leaving. |

Above: Emergency nurse Tristan Manbevers scans a woman who complains of COVID-19 symptoms at the Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, Florida. |

Above: Bags containing sterilized N95 masks are waiting to be picked up by nurses and doctors at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, Florida. The masks can be recycled twice before being discarded. |

Above: A wide-ranging tent to examine potential COVID-19 patients has been located outside Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers, Florida. The tents help prevent the virus from spreading to the emergency department and the main hospital. |

Above: Dr. Karen Calkins and Kathy Richards-Bessshare provide COVID-19 test updates in a conference call to a cell phone testing station in a park in Cape Coral, Florida. |

Above: Medical Assistant Karen Spradlin and registered nurse Chris Blue entered COVID-19 test data at a mobile testing site in Cape Coral, Florida. |

(Note: Some images have been edited to delete patient records)

“We save all we can”

As COVID-19 spreads in Southwest Florida, so does the courage of nurses, physicians, and staff in the region’s largest health system, Lee Health.

They fight for the lives of loved ones, co-workers and friends. The new coronavirus attacks the respiratory system without warning. It’s like the wind – invisible, far-reaching, uncontrollable. It has been hijacked at our gathering place. Our homes are now nice prisons. But all is not lost.

Nurses carefully take sweep samples at mobile device test sites, explain what happens next, and comfort fears. Doctors hear patients in trivia tents via iPads, minimizing their exposure so they can see more patients. Hospital nurses and physicians are examining more critical patients with a growing perception of symptoms. In addition to all this, the support staff cleans the corridors and supplies the desired fans, hoses and protective equipment.

The battle with COVID intensive care is surprisingly quiet. Only the desirable touches of the respirators sound inside the pressure rooms. Nurses monitor veterinary medications, regulate fluids, and place patients carefully. Outside the rooms, they turn their protective gear outward and get back into battle.

This war continues. More than 15,000 confirmed cases in Florida alone, more than 300 deaths. This week, the United States exceeded 10,000 deaths and exceeded the number of combat deaths from six U.S. wars. Those who suffer need comfort. Too many die and die alone. However, one thing is clear: valuable lifeguards save at their own risk.

How we did this project

There is war going on in the tents, first aid rooms and intensive care units.

Kinfay Moroti, a visual journalist depicting the Iraq war, is now at the forefront of Southwest Florida and documenting doctors, nurses and all those who support them as they send everything they have to an invisible enemy – against a new coronavirus.

He dressed, wore his own N95 mask, and spent several hours at the ICU observing these new soldiers to offer these moments exclusively in the USA TODAY ONLINE. They provide a rare, unrestricted access to the battle of one hospital system in case of odds.

