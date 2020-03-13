Coronavirus in Illinois: Cook County Jail implements new screening treatments

The Prepare dinner County sheriff’s workplace has announced new precautions against the spread of the coronavirus at the Cook dinner County Jail.

When the jail has not had any claimed cases of COVID-19, the new measures “have been implemented to assure the wellbeing and security of anyone who enters the facility,” the sheriff’s office environment explained in a statement Thursday.

All non-personnel customers moving into the jail – together with visitors, vendors, volunteers, lawyers and contractors – will be screened for signs, including having their temperatures checked, authorities claimed. Any individual displaying symptoms “will be denied entry and encouraged to find medical consideration.”

The sheriff’s business has asked location legislation enforcement agencies to display screen arrestees for signs before transferring them to the jail. Jail officers mentioned they have been screening arriving detainees for flu-like signs given that Jan. 24.

Incoming detainees will be held in new receiving units for their 1st week in custody to keep track of them for signs or symptoms of COVID-19, the sheriff’s business office claimed. They will be moved to normal populace models if they present no signs after 7 days.

Cermak Overall health Solutions has also been educating detainees about how to acknowledge and report COVID-19 indicators and how to avoid the unfold of the disorder by way of hand washing and other hygiene practices, the sheriff’s place of work stated.

Staff have also “increased cleansing and sanitation efforts throughout the facility,” the sheriff’s office mentioned.

Detainees will only be permitted 1 15-minute go to for every 7 days from a solitary particular person “until even more notice,” according to the sheriff’s office environment. Having said that, the county Division of Corrections will “work to extend prospects for detainees to talk with their beloved types by telephone.”