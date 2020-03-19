Coronavirus in Illinois: Planned Parenthood to quickly close all but 6 Illinois destinations

Prepared Parenthood of Illinois will be consolidating its products and services to six wellbeing facilities throughout the point out starting up Monday.

The 6 centers that will continue to be open up are:

Austin, 5937 W. Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60651

Around North, 1200 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL 60610

Aurora, 3051 W. New York, Aurora, IL 60504

Springfield, 601 N. Burns, Springfield, IL 62702

Flossmoor, 19831 Governors Freeway, Flossmoor, IL 60422

Peoria, 2709 N. Knoxville Ave., Peoria, IL 61603

Staff members from the other 11 centers in Illinois will work out of these 6 centers to enable with an enhanced need for expert services, Planned Parenthood of Illinois said. The organization did not say when the other facilities will reopen, but the closures are expected to very last “the following couple months.”

“Planned Parenthood of Illinois is using all necessary precautions to keep our personnel and patients healthful and nicely. This short-term consolidation of solutions is just 1 component of that,” stated Dr. Amy Whitaker, Main Health-related Officer at PPIL. “Patients will still will need loved ones setting up solutions and abortion treatment for the duration of this time, and we are committed to delivering it.”

PPIL is inquiring individuals to reschedule “non-critical appointments,” and claimed people searching for delivery handle or urinary tract infection diagnoses and treatment can simply call Prepared Parenthood Immediate. Social personnel are also providing aid to people above the mobile phone, PPIL reported.