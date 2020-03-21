Coronavirus in India: Who Must Test for Covid-19? ICMR issues guidelines – news from India

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued guidelines for a new testing strategy for effective monitoring of Covid-19 cases.

The new policy, announced late Friday night, says that asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of an infected person should be tested between the fifth and 14th day of patient contact.

It is also said that all patients hospitalized with severe acute respiratory illness (with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath), all symptomatic health care providers, all symptomatic contacts of those whose laboratory tests – even preliminary at the state level – have. positive for Sars-Cov-2 (the virus that causes Covid-19 disease) must be tested.

All asymptomatic individuals or those who do not have symptoms of illness who have traveled internationally for the past 14 days should remain in home quarantine for two weeks and be tested when symptomatic (when they show symptoms), says new policy, All family members living with infected the person should be quarantined, it adds.

The testing strategy was tested by a national task force set up by the ICMR.

There is no evidence of transmission of coronavirus infection in India in the community, as all samples randomly collected to check the spread of Covid-19 were tested negative, ICMR Managing Director Balram Bhargava said on Thursday.

But a portion of public health experts are calling for an increase in the number of people being tested to ensure that transmission to the community does not go unnoticed. So far, laboratories across India have tested 15,404 samples. Community transfer is when an individual’s source of infection cannot be found and isolated.

People who must be tested according to the latest Indian guidelines include:

1. Anyone who has traveled abroad for the last 14 days and has symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath

2. Asymptomatic direct and risky contacts of the infected person should be tested between the 5th and 14th day of contact with the infected person.

3. Any healthcare provider caring for Covid-19 patients who develop symptoms or who are exposed to a confirmed case

4. Any direct or high-risk contacts – those who live in the same home and health care professionals who come in contact without adequate personal protective equipment – even if they have no symptoms

5. All patients hospitalized with severe acute respiratory infections (SARI), who have a history of fever greater than 38 ° C and cough for more than 10 days

