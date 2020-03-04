coronavirus-in-massachusetts:-by-the-numbers

Governor Charlie Baker up-to-date the general public Wednesday with current stats all-around COVID-19, the new coronavirus, in Massachusetts — following conference with healthcare specialists and state officers.

The newest figures for the Commonwealth include:

one confirmed circumstance of COVID-19

one presumptive situation of COVID-19

20 folks tested for COVID-19

719 persons in self-quarantine

470 people who have concluded a 14-working day at-property monitoring course of action

259 individuals nonetheless going through at-home checking

4 several hours: how usually the MBTA will thoroughly clean all general public “contact” surfaces at its stations

$95,000: the quantity budgeted by Baker’s administration for staff members fees at the point out community health and fitness lab associated with the coronavirus

<noscript><iframe allowfullscreen="true" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Csv1M6RRFe0?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent" type="text/html" width="640"></noscript>

Officers explained probable cases of the virus are only currently being tested via the condition public health lab, and the danger for Massachusetts people stays “low.”