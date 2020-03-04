coronavirus-in-massachusetts:-by-the-numbers

Governor Charlie Baker up-to-date the general public Wednesday with current stats all-around COVID-19, the new coronavirus, in Massachusetts — following conference with healthcare specialists and state officers.
The newest figures for the Commonwealth include:
- one confirmed circumstance of COVID-19
- one presumptive situation of COVID-19
- 20 folks tested for COVID-19
- 719 persons in self-quarantine
- 470 people who have concluded a 14-working day at-property monitoring course of action
- 259 individuals nonetheless going through at-home checking
- 4 several hours: how usually the MBTA will thoroughly clean all general public “contact” surfaces at its stations
- $95,000: the quantity budgeted by Baker’s administration for staff members fees at the point out community health and fitness lab associated with the coronavirus
Officers explained probable cases of the virus are only currently being tested via the condition public health lab, and the danger for Massachusetts people stays “low.”