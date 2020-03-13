Coronavirus in Pasco County: Guy quarantined at dwelling with COVID-19

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – 8 On Your Aspect spoke with a Pasco County gentleman who says he’s living with the coronavirus.

Ideal now, Gene DellaSala states he’s quarantined at residence with his wife and young ones.

The 46-calendar year-old wasn’t sensation nicely on Thursday but wished to speak out to teach the public on this likely fatal virus.

DellaSala thinks he contracted the virus from a visitor who arrived to his household at the conclude of February. The 70-yr-outdated gentleman had reportedly been to China.

A few days immediately after that stop by, DellaSala begun establishing signs or symptoms: tummy cramps, entire body chills and a lousy cough.

“I woke up and I just felt like I didn’t even rest, I just had finish lethargy and no inspiration to do just about anything,” he said.

“At any stage did you consider, ‘I could possibly have the coronavirus?’” questioned investigative reporter Mahsa Saeidi.

“I imply, joking, I variety of claimed that with individuals,” reported DellaSala.

Regrettably, it was no joke.

Quickly, the father uncovered that the visitor experienced examined positive for COVID-19 out of condition.

“My jaw just dropped, I realized appropriate absent this experienced to be it,” he claimed.

DellaSala identified as the Florida Division of Well being and also contacted his physician. He suggests shortly right after using the exam, he bought the analysis.

“It sucks, I indicate I really feel like I’m dependent on all people to aid me now and I do not like that,” he mentioned.

DellaSala says this ordeal has also negatively impacted his enterprise. He runs an audio-visible field publication.

8 On Your Side asked when he would be cleared.

“That’s a great concern,” mentioned DellaSala. “I signify according to the health and fitness section, I have to be re-tested each and every a few days and, until finally I check damaging 2 times, they simply cannot apparent me.”

The subsequent test is scheduled for Friday. 8 On Your Side will go on to adhere to this tale.

