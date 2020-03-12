Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: List of event, faculty, enterprise cancellations

Getty High quality Impression – WFLA Use Only

Functions

2:23 p.m.: The Van Wezel Doing Arts Corridor has canceled America’s Functionality on March 19. The performance will be rescheduled at a afterwards day. Patrons seeking for an account credit or refund must call their initial position of acquire.

2:20 p.m.: Tampa Mayor Jane Castor announced the River O’Green Competition and St. Patrick’s Working day parade has been canceled.

1:21 p.m.: The 2020 Tampa Bay AirFest at MacDill Air Power Foundation, scheduled March 28 and 29, has been postponed until more recognize thanks to coronavirus considerations.

12:43 p.m.: The Palm Harbor Library Backyard Lecture on March 24 from 2 to 4 p.m. has been canceled.

12:17 p.m.: The Snowbird Baseball Typical year will stop on March 14. For far more info, click here.

12:05 p.m.: All Particular Olympics Florida athletics education and competition routines have been canceled now through March 31.

11:40 a.m.: The Wellness and Wellness Expo inside of the Gulfport Casino has been postponed right until Saturday, June 6.

9:59 a.m.: St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman has announced the typical admission attendance to this weekend’s Firestone Grand Prix has been canceled.

9:10 a.m.: The LIT AF Tour hosted by Martin Lawrence on March 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Tampa’s Yuengling Middle has been postponed.

Educational institutions

9:06 a.m.: The Bishop Larkin Catholic Faculty in Port Richey has shut soon after a mother or father of a college student tested positive for COVID-19. The faculty will be shut March 12 and 13.

8:13 a.m.: Hillsborough County Colleges has shut Farnell Middle College on March 12 and 13 following a man or woman who consistently visits the university had recent call with anyone who analyzed good for coronavirus in yet another county.

