Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which cities have COVID-19 people?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County observed its greatest every day boost in coronavirus scenarios on Monday, and even though the Department of Wellness does not disclose the towns in which people stay, the Division of Unexpected emergency Management is updating information that displays which towns are enduring a brief and harmful spread of the illness.

Freshly-current reports from the Florida Division of Emergency Management show that most community verified scenarios of COVID-19 are in people living in Tampa.

The report, up-to-date day-to-day, gave a glimpse into demographics powering the verified circumstances, such as which metropolitan areas these identified with the virus have been living in.

With the seventh-optimum range of verified cases, Tampa experienced 300 of its inhabitants diagnosed with COVID-19 as of Friday early morning.

Even with speedy action from Tampa Mayor Jane Castor in purchasing inhabitants to keep residence, the city is now a focal position for point out and nearby officials.

All other Tampa Bay place metropolitan areas had considerably less than 100 confirmed scenarios.

Statewide, out of extra than 91,755 people examined, 9,248 men and women have been diagnosed with the disease and 163 people today have died. Wellbeing officials are expecting that quantity to develop as the point out inches close toward a projected peak in May.

In this article are how quite a few situations of COVID-19 have been confirmed in local metropolitan areas:

Tampa300Bradenton62Sarasota67St. Petersburg71Clearwater58Largo46Riverview34Davenport33Winter season Haven24Spring Hill25Land O Lakes20Brandon19Lakeland23Kissimmee15Ruskin 15Lutz (Hillsborough)10Seminole16Wesley Chapel14Tarpon Springs13Brooksville7Dunedin7Valrico7New Port Richey10Pinellas Park 8Palm Harbor16Crystal River5Plant Town4Clearwater Beach front 5North Port8Odessa4Gulfport3Lake Placid6Solar Metropolis Middle4Lakewood Ranch4Seffner4Lake Wales5Haines City3Lecanto3Safety Harbor4Belleair2Apollo Beach 4Longboat Essential 3Bartow2Trinity2Temple Terrace2Holiday4Indian Rocks Beach front2Bay Pines2Zephyrhills2Siesta Vital1Venus2Englewood1Madeirea Beach front2Lithia3Sebring5Fort Meade2Oldsmar2Hudson1Gibsonton3Thonotosassa4Tampa Palms1Champions Gate1Port Richey10Weeki Wachee1Mulberry3Parrish6Westchase1Frostproof1Auburndale2Lutz (Pasco)1South Pasadena 1

Hottest ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: