Coronavirus in Tampa: Lightning admirers respond to observe cancellations due to virus

By

Tampa Bay Lightning followers respond to sporting events being cancelled owing to coronavirus



Gov. Ron DeSantis press conference in Miami



DeSantis: Limit mass gatherings



Mayor Jane Castor addresses coronavirus issues ahead of big gatherings in Tampa



Places to eat boost foodstuff security procedures amid Coronavirus pandemic



Downtown Plant City gets refreshing glance for spring



Coronavirus worries: Farnell Center University closes for 48 hrs



Farnell Center University closes for 48 hours in excess of coronavirus issues



Tampa Bay vacationers respond to 30-working day journey ban on Europe



Highway Rants: No correct on pink on Henderson



STORM Workforce 8 FORECAST: Heat and dry extend of weather continues

