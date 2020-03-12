Coronavirus in Tampa: Lightning admirers respond to observe cancellations due to virus

By
Kevin Yazzie
-
0
20
Coronavirus in Tampa: Lightning fans react to practice cancellations due to virus

Tampa Bay Lightning followers respond to sporting events being cancelled owing to coronavirus

Gov. Ron DeSantis press conference in Miami

DeSantis: Limit mass gatherings

Mayor Jane Castor addresses coronavirus issues ahead of big gatherings in Tampa

Places to eat boost foodstuff security procedures amid Coronavirus pandemic

Downtown Plant City gets refreshing glance for spring

Coronavirus worries: Farnell Center University closes for 48 hrs

Farnell Center University closes for 48 hours in excess of coronavirus issues

Tampa Bay vacationers respond to 30-working day journey ban on Europe

Highway Rants: No correct on pink on Henderson

STORM Workforce 8 FORECAST: Heat and dry extend of weather continues

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here