Coronavirus in the Netherlands: more of your issues

The Netherlands is at this time in a point out of semi-lockdown in an hard work to sluggish the distribute of coronavirus. On Sunday the governing administration announced a string of new actions, including the closure of schools and daycare centres to all but the little ones of crucial personnel. Right here are the answers to some of the new thoughts you might have:

Why are we not in whole lockdown?

The govt does not look at it vital at the second, as lengthy as the health provider can cope. But it has not been ruled out at some position in the upcoming.

Can I travel abroad?

The government is recommending in opposition to all but crucial vacation and has imposed significant limits on incoming travellers.

I am a freelancer and my money is drying up. Can I get support?

The governing administration is doing work on a plan to major up freelancers’ cash flow to the stage of welfare advantages and will publish far more information and facts as shortly as it is finalised.

I own a little company. Is there support for me?

The governing administration is operating on a string of actions to support modest companies.

I am an staff. What are my rights with regard to coronavirus?

This article by attorneys at GMW outlines your legal rights as a worker.

Can I nevertheless go to the retailers?

Yes, except if you are showing any indicators, but preserve absent from other buyers. If you have symptoms, say property.

Why are non-foodstuff stores nonetheless open?

Health and fitness minister Bruno Bruins has mentioned other measures might nevertheless be taken at a later on day. The conclusion to shut cafes and bars was partly taken for the reason that so quite a few were chaotic final weekend, not minimum with tourists from more than the border in Belgium, in which bars had been closed. Many shops are closing voluntarily.

Can my kids play exterior with other youngsters?

Investigate seems to show that kids are much less seriously impacted by the virus and virologists say there is no rationale to halt children playing with every other, as very long as they have no signs or symptoms. But you need to be conscious there is a possibility they will pick up the virus and unfold it to other people.

I am pregnant. Must I be worried?

As much as we know, there is no amplified threat of miscarriage or start flaws owing to infection with this virus.

Can I go out for a walk or a operate?

Certainly, giving you retain your distance from other individuals and really don’t have any indications.

Can I stroll my pet dog?

Similar as over.

Can I go to the hairdresser?

View is divided on this, but the golden rule, virologists say, is keep residence if you have any indications – both equally as hairdresser and client. And clean your arms regularly.

Can I rejoice my birthday?

In common, any pointless gatherings really should be postponed. In particular, steer clear of speak to with the aged who are the most vulnerable.

Can I turn into contaminated from a deal that I have ordered?

Coronaviruses distribute by people and animals. Acccording to the RIVM, they do not endure properly outside the entire body, on cardboard, packaging product or other items. The likelihood that you will be infected by touching surfaces or items is extremely small but to be confident wash your palms later on.

Can the health and fitness assistance cope?

Some hospitals are suspending non-unexpected emergency operations but at the minute there are no signs that hospitals are turning into overloaded. There are some 1,500 intense treatment beds out there in the Netherlands and programs to produce a further more 500 are underway.

Some hospitals have also cancelled depart in readiness for the predicted rise in the number of circumstances demanding hospitalisation.

What are the most effective methods to safeguard myself?

The Dutch general public wellness institute RIVM and Earth Wellness Organisation say everybody must comply with these recommendations to stop an infection:

Never shake arms and stay away from physical get hold of

Clean your hands regularly and completely with cleaning soap or alcohol rub

Sneeze into a tissue or your elbow

Use paper tissues and dispose of them instantly

Keep away at minimum 1.5 metres away from other men and women

Stay away from touching your deal with with your arms, which may possibly have picked up the virus

Stay away from teams

The RIVM suggests face masks must only be worn by clinical employees. Most of the paper masks used by the common general public are worthless and give a false feeling of security, officers say.

Can I get analyzed?

Checks for coronavirus can only be requested via the community well being board or a medical center and it requires all around 24 hours for the exam final results to appear by way of.

Testing is at the moment only becoming carried out on people today who have worsening indications and have been in an at chance location or in contact with people today who have coronavirus.

The RIVM has an interactive map showing the place corona infections are staying verified.

This posting is based mostly on expert views highlighted in the Volkskrant and NRC newspapers as perfectly as the community health institute RIVM.

