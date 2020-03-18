Coronavirus in the Netherlands: what you need to have to know

We have collected our main posts about coronavirus in the Netherlands into 1 place, to make it much easier for you to uncover the details you require.

Coronavirus in the Netherlands: the most up-to-date governing administration measures

A spherical up of the hottest steps imposed in the Netherlands to try out to halt the distribute of coronavirus.

Group immunity is not the most important goal of Dutch measures, claims health and fitness main

The head of the Dutch community overall health institute clarifies why the Netherlands has not nevertheless long gone for a total lockdown.

We are aiming for highest management of coronavirus, primary minister claims

Mark Rutte’s speech to the nation, outlining the Dutch approach and calling on peole to acquire treatment of just about every other.

Do not vacation abroad, claims the government

The Dutch suggest towards all non important travel, and are struggling to provide back an believed 50,000 holidaymakers.

Ministers unveil bundle to help save positions, incomes and companies

Facts of the government’s multi billion euro package deal to raise the financial system, which include links to formal explanations in English.

Locals get corona artistic: here’s how

Ideas of how you can assist the nearby group and make sure smaller enterprises endure.

What to do when you are self-isolating: DutchNews.nl suggestions

Beef up your cooking, do the back garden and binge look at tv set? There is additional to do than that.

Coronavirus in the Netherlands: more of your issues answered

Can I wander the dog, need to I terminate my birthday and exactly where can I come across out official federal government data.

Coronavirus and your rights at perform: concerns and answers

Attorneys from GMW on your rights as a worker with regard to doing work from house and holiday getaway pay back.

Turkish, Polish, Chinese or German? Other language Dutch information

A spherical up of other language sources of Dutch information, such as protection of the coronavirus disaster.

Official resources of info in English

The public health institute RIVM carries a every day update: web-site

The government’s English language website has some details: web-site

Amsterdam city council information: website (several languages)

The Hague town council facts: internet site

