Coronavirus in the United States: 3rd confirmed case in California

ORANGE COUNTY, California – The third case of coronavirus in the United States has been confirmed in Orange County, California, the communicable disease control division of OC health agency announced on Sunday.

“The Communicable Disease Control Division of the OC Health Care Agency (HCA) received confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tonight that a case in Orange County, California, has been tested. positive for the new coronavirus, “the agency said.

The patient has been described as a traveler from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the disease epidemic, and is isolated in a hospital in “good condition”, the statement said.

A Chicago resident was the second confirmed case of coronavirus in the United States after returning from a trip to Wuhan, China, the CDC announced Friday.

The new virus has accelerated its spread in China with 56 deaths so far in what the country’s leader has called a dire situation, and the government has stepped up efforts to restrict travel and public gatherings while rushing medical personnel and supplies in the closed city of the center of the home.

The figures released on Sunday morning cover the previous 24 hours and mark an increase of 15 deaths and 688 cases for a total of 1,975 infections.

The Chinese Minister of Health said the country was entering a “crucial stage” because “it seems that the ability of the virus to spread is increasing.”

Ma Xiaowei declined to estimate how long it would take to get the situation under control, but said travel restrictions and other stringent measures should bring results “at the lowest cost and at the fastest speed” .

President Xi Jinping called the epidemic a serious situation on Saturday and said the government was stepping up efforts to restrict travel and public gatherings while rushing medical personnel and supplies to the center of the crisis, Wuhan, who remains in detention without theft. , incoming or outgoing trains or buses.

The epidemic brought back memories of the SARS epidemic that started in China and killed nearly 800 people when it spread worldwide in 2002 and 2003. Its spread occurred in the mid-1990s. The busiest trip of the year to China, when millions of people cross the country or head abroad for the Lunar New Year holidays.

The government also reported five cases in Hong Kong, two in Macao and three in Taiwan. A small number of cases have been discovered in Thailand, Japan, South Korea, the United States, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, France and Australia.

Canada said it had discovered its first case, a man in his 50s who was in Wuhan before flying to Toronto. Singapore and South Korea each reported a new case on Sunday, while Thailand reported three new cases.

A notice from the U.S. Embassy in Beijing said there would be limited capacity to transport U.S. citizens on a Tuesday flight from Wuhan to go directly to San Francisco. He said that in the event that there are not enough seats, priority will be given to people “more exposed to the coronavirus”.

The French consulate was also planning an evacuation of its nationals from the city. He said he was working on organizing a bus service to help the French leave Wuhan.

French automaker PSA Group has announced that it will evacuate its employees from Wuhan, quarantine them and then bring them back to France.

Japan is also preparing to send its nationals from Wuhan.

Chinese travel agencies have been asked to stop all group tours, and concern is growing over the potential impact of millions of people returning to the cities after the end of the Lunar New Year holidays on Thursday.

The National Health Commission of China said that anyone traveling from Wuhan should now register with community health stations and quarantine themselves at home for 14 days – the maximum incubation period for the virus.

Beijing has decided to delay the start of classes after the end of the Lunar New Year holidays, the official Beijing Daily reported on its website. This will extend to all schools in the capital, from kindergartens to universities.

Hong Kong announced similar measures on Saturday and Sunday, two of the territory’s biggest attractions, Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park, have announced their closure for the time being.

At the heart of the epidemic where 11 million people are already locked out, Wuhan banned most vehicles, including passenger cars, in downtown from Sunday.

The city will assign 6,000 taxis to neighborhoods to help people get around if they need to.

China cut trains, planes and other connections to the city on January 22 and gradually extended the lockdown to 16 surrounding cities with a combined population of more than 50 million – more than New York, London , Paris and Moscow together.

Wuhan is building two makeshift hospitals with around 1,000 beds each to treat the growing number of patients. The city has announced that the first will be completed on February 3.

Medical workers in Wuhan were among those infected and local media reported that a doctor died on Saturday morning. The 62-year-old doctor was hospitalized on January 18 and died a week later.

Xinhua also said medical supplies were being shipped to the city, including 14,000 protective suits, 110,000 pairs of gloves, masks and glasses.

Videos have been circulated online showing crowds of rampant people in masks lined up for exams and there have been complaints that family members have been turned back to hospitals that are at full capacity.

The National Health Commission said it was recruiting medical teams to help manage the epidemic and that the Chinese military had dispatched 450 medical personnel, some with experience of past epidemics, including SARS and Ebola , Xinhua reported.

The new virus comes from a large family of so-called coronaviruses, some of which cause nothing worse than a cold.

It causes cold and flu-like symptoms, including coughing and fever, and in more severe cases, shortness of breath. It can worsen into pneumonia, which can be fatal.

Detected for the first time last month, the virus comes from a type of wild animal sold on a market in Wuhan for consumption as food.

Chinese authorities on Sunday announced a temporary ban on the wildlife trade, saying they would “severely investigate and punish” the violators.

They also called on the public to refrain from eating meat from wild animals.

Investigators closely observe if virus is mutating, but have so far found “no obvious signs” which is in the process of doing so, director of the China Control Center told reporters of diseases, Gao Fu.

This could facilitate the development of vaccines against the virus, which the center is already working on. Xinhua quoted center manager Xu Wenbo as saying that they had isolated the virus and identified a seed strain.

The rapid increase in the number of reported deaths and illnesses does not necessarily mean that the crisis is worsening, but may reflect better surveillance and reporting of the virus.

Most people killed by the virus are middle-aged or elderly, sometimes suffering from other conditions that weaken their ability to respond.

It is not clear how deadly the new coronavirus is, or even as dangerous as the regular flu, which kills tens of thousands of people each year in the United States alone.

