Coronavirus in the United States: United States Increases Airport Screenings for New Coronaviruses from China

WASHINGTON – US health officials are expanding checks on international travelers for signs of a worrisome new virus from China, although they say the risk to Americans so far is very high low.

Health and Social Services Secretary Alex Azar says he is concerned about the virus shouldn’t affect the daily lives of americans. So far, there are five confirmed cases of the virus in the United States and there is no evidence that they have spread the disease to those around them.

One of these cases is in the Chicago area, a woman in her sixties who went to Wuhan in late December and returned to the United States on January 13.

As a precaution, the United States tightens its controls on the return of international travelers beyond the five airports initially announced, to include 20 points of entry.

Chicago O’Hare Airport started screening of passengers arriving from China on Wednesday amid growing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in China.

