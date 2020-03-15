Coronavirus: India suspends journey to Kartarpur and seals border posts in East – India

The government on Sunday announced the suspension of travel and registration for Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan from midnight March 16 until further orders as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Punjab has reported one positive case of coronavirus so far, but the state government is concerned that more than 300 people who have returned from countries affected by coronavirus cannot be traced.

“Following the outbreak of #COVID19indie, as a precautionary measure to curb and control the spread of disease, travel and registration for #SriKartarpurSahib has been suspended from 12am on March 16, 2020, pending further orders,” the Union Home Ministry said in a tweet.

The Kartarpur corridor is a visa-free border crossing and secure corridor, connecting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib also called Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan and the Indian border in Punjab.

The Kartarpur corridor commenced operation on November 9, 2019 to make it easy for pilgrims to visit the gurdwar on the 550th anniversary of the birth of Sikh founder Guru Nanak Dev. The hallway allows Sikh devotees from India to visit the gurdwar in Kartarpur without a visa, about 5 km from the border.

The government has also suspended the movement of passengers through all the Immigration Land Check Post at the borders with Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar.

“All Kinds of Moving Passengers Through All Immigration Land Check Settings Located on Indian Borders with Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar were suspended on Sunday wef 0000 hours, March 15, 2020 and at India-Pakistan border wef 00:00 hours, 16 March 2020, “the home ministry said in another tweet.

The order exempted 20 checkpoints in eight states – Assam, Bihar, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal. Among them are nine checkpoints in West Bengal, seven of which are at the India-Bangladesh border and one each at the India-Nepal and India-Bhutan border.

Checks in Changrabandha, Hilli, Phulbari, Ghojadanga, Haridaspur, Ghede, Chitpur are located along the border with Bangladesh. The Raniganj Control Station is located on the Nepal border and the one in Jaigaon on the Bhutan border.

Among the three checkpoints exempted in Assam, two are at the Bangladesh border near Mancaker and Sutarkandi and one at the Bhutan border near Darrange.

Shifts on the India-Nepal border at Raxaul in Bihar, Dal and Dawka in Meghalaya on the India-Bangladesh border, Kawrpuichhuah on the Bangladesh border in Mizoram and Zokhawthar on the Myanmar border in the same state are also exempt. In Triupra, the checkpoint in the capital Agartala on the Indo-Bangladesh border has been exempted.

Sonouli in Uttar Pradesh and Banbasa in Uttarakhand on the Indian-Nepal border are also among the checkpoints listed in the government order, where restrictions will not apply.

. [ToTranslate Labels] Coronavirus [t] Government [t] Union Ministry of the Interior [t] Kartarpur [t] Travels [t] Suspension [t] Sikh devotees [t] Immigration [t] Land-checking sites [t] Precautions