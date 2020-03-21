Coronavirus: Indian Covid-19 number increases to 258, ICMR changes test standards – India news

Twenty-two new Covid-19 cases were reported in India on Saturday, bringing the total number of people infected with the Sars-Cov-2 virus in the country to 258 even as the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR) issued guidelines for new testing strategies for effective patient monitoring.

Himachal Pradesh (two cases) and Madhya Pradesh (four cases) are the latest participants in the list of affected places. Currently, infections have been found in 22 countries and territories of the Union.

On Saturday, Kerala reported the biggest increase, with 12 new cases. Of these, seven cases involved Indians and five foreign nationals, according to the health ministry.

Delhi was followed by Kerala, who recorded nine cases, taking the city-state total to 26.

On Friday, the number of Covid-19 cases in one day rose most sharply in India, with a total of 63 cases confirmed by the Ministry of Health within 24 hours.

So far, four people – each from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra – have died of a viral infection with flu-like symptoms.

Ministry records show that one person with the disease “migrated”. According to this case, the case involved a 44-year-old Delhi man. He returned from Singapore in February, traveled to Canada in March, later provided a test specimen at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi and returned to Singapore before the test was positive.

India reported its first Covid-19 case on January 30, the same day that the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the emergency an emergency of international public health concern. Two more cases were reported over the next couple of days; all three were medical students from Wuhan, a Chinese city believed to be the epicenter of the outbreak, who returned to their hometown in Kerala. All three recovered.

After the lull, Covid-19 cases resurfaced in early March – the first in the national capital – and since then the number of cases has increased.

ICMR has tested 15,404 samples from all over the country so far. This information is likely to increase if the apex medical research body revises its testing criteria on Friday.

It now includes the direct or close contacts of everyone who tested positive, even if they have no symptoms, and all hospitalized cases of severe acute respiratory infections.

Director of the Institute of Medical Sciences of India Randeep Guleria, who chairs the ICMR’s Expert Committee on Covid-19 Test Criteria, said: “With the increase in numbers, we have changed the case definition in people being tested to include asymptomatic contacts of positive Covid treatment – 19 and SARI cases. Now, all pneumonia patients must also report to the NCDC or IDSP in order to be tested for Covid-19 for community transmission monitoring. “

