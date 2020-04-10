The chemical company Ineos, which supports the French cycling team, has started offering health care to NHS hospitals as part of its efforts to help the UK curb the spread of the crown virus.

“Ineos has announced that it has begun delivering one million bottles of hand sanitizer per month to NHS hospitals across the UK,” Ineos said Friday.

“The project brings together Inyos production and investment, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and the competition team, led by Team Ineos team leader Sir Dave Brailsford.”

About 28 hospitals across the UK are delivering.

“Achieving a hand sanitizer in just 10 days was a huge team effort, and the Ineos team, led by Sir Dave Brailsford, was a big part of the Ino family,” Ratcliffe said.

Ineus said Wednesday it was building its fourth disinfectant plant in Etain, northeastern France, to help address Europe’s shortage.

The coronavirus has infected more than 65,000 people and killed nearly 8,000 in Britain.

