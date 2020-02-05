Coronavirus infections in children alarming new element of outbreak

Reports of infants infected with the deadly new corona virus is a disturbing new element that the global medical community is fighting against the outbreak, experts say.

Chinese media reported that two babies tested positive for the virus. One of the children, only 30 hours old, is the youngest known case. The state-operated CCTV of China has quoted hospital officials as saying that the child may have been infected in the womb.

Health officials said last night that the number of deaths in China has broken the 500 barrier, rising to 564 fatalities. Many are people of 60 years and older and who had some form of previous illness or heart problems.

There are 27,636 confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide. The death rate for the infections is around 2 percent. That is 9.6 percent for the SARS virus that spread in 2002 and 2003.

The World Health Organization said it had heard the “vertical transmission” report, but could not confirm it. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, couldn’t do that either.

“It would be pretty unusual,” Messonnier said during a press conference on Wednesday.

William Haseltine, a former professor at Harvard Medical School, who recently returned from the central Chinese city of Wuhan after chairing a US-China health summit, told US TODAY never heard of a womb infection.

“But the baby is infected, it is certainly worrying,” Haseltine said. “The lungs of young children who are not yet fully formed are at greater risk than an adult.”

Ogbonnaya Omenka, assistant professor and public health specialist at the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences at Butler University, said such a transfer is so rare that it is impossible to assess likely results in such cases. He said that other infection options are health care personnel involved in childbirth and the mother after childbirth because the mother tested positive for the virus before childbirth.

“We know that pregnant women suffer worse outcomes than the general population in the event of an epidemic,” he said. “In this case of baby coronavirus, it must be determined whether the transfer took place while the baby was in the womb. If it is confirmed, it would certainly introduce the need for additional clinical and public health response strategy. “

On Wednesday, two chartered flights with around 350 Americans fled the corona virus outbreak at Travis Air Force Base in Northern California. Messonnier said that one of the planes remained at the Miramar Marine Corps Air Station in San Diego.

The flights come after a chartered flight a week ago evacuated American consulate staff and dozens of Americans living in Wuhan, the center of the outbreak that has been stuck for almost two weeks.

The last evacuation aircraft that landed at Travis carried 178 passengers, mostly Americans, who were immediately quarantined by order of the Department of Health and Human Service.

CDC officials said one child aboard the aircraft had a fever and was taken to a local facility for observation and evaluation, but officials warned that there was no immediate sign that the corona virus was involved.

The evacuees will be restricted for 14 days to housing at the base, the outer limit of the corona virus incubation period. The passengers ranged in age from 2 to 65 years.

They were taken by passport control and taken by bus to the base where they were given one room per family and were asked to keep ‘social distance’ from other six-foot families for two weeks.

Messonnier said that two more flights are planned for Thursday, a landing in San Antonio, Texas and one in Omaha, Nebraska. All passengers are screened for the virus and are confronted with 14-day quarantines.

The Trump government announced a public health emergency on January 31, but the entry of foreigners from China was blocked and 14-day quarantines ordered for travelers from the Chinese province of Hubei. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also issued a “not traveling” recommendation for China.

The death toll from the virus rose to nearly 500 on Wednesday, all but three of all deaths in China. The number of virus cases increased by nearly 25,000, including more than 200 outside of China and 12 in the US

In Geneva, the WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, unveiled a $ 675 million preparation and response plan to protect countries with weak health systems.

“My biggest concern is that today there are countries that don’t have the systems to detect people who have a contract with the virus, even if it should pop up,” Tedros said. “Urgent support is needed to support weak health systems in detecting, diagnosing and caring for people with the virus to prevent further transmission from person to person and to protect health professionals.”

Read more at usatoday.com