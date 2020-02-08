Coronavirus injures restaurant operations in Chinatowns

Restaurants in Chinatowns around the world are experiencing a decline in business due to unjustified fears of the corona virus.

chensiyuan / Creative Commons

As the world continues to monitor and cure the recent outbreak of the coronavirus, the feeling of panic that has overtaken many has manifested itself in numerous troubling ways. A recent Vox article found that some people have responded to the coronavirus in a xenophobic manner, with incidents of anti-Asian racism increasing. Another worrying trend? Chinatown restaurants around the world are experiencing a significant drop in business.

As Chris Crowley reports on Grub Street, this is partly due to “those who have ancient and annoying prejudices about Chinese culinary habits” has been raging after the Museum of Chinese in America.

“It’s just a ghost town in Chinatown,” said Wilson Tang of Nom Wah Tea Parlor across from Grub Street. “There is simply no one there. There are usually a lot of tourists.”

Crowley’s article includes quotes that illustrate the effects of panic related to the coronovirus on numerous Chinese restaurants in New York City, including a decrease in the number of tourists entering for dinner. But it’s not just New York that is affected. A recent article by Quartz points out that this is a problem that restaurants in numerous Chinatowns around the world are experiencing.

Too cautious or clumsy racist eaters avoiding Chinese restaurants are just one way the corona virus has affected the food industry. The effects of the corona virus in China have also affected the business of a number of restaurant companies. Outbreaks of disease can have a much broader social impact than in the medical field. this serves as a troubling reminder of it.

