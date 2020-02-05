Coronavirus: inside a defense center sheltering Kiwis who escaped from Wuhan

Two weeks after the city of Wuhan was locked in the midst of a deadly coronavirus epidemic, Kiwi refugees on a government-chartered flight returned home to Auckland.

The government-chartered Air New Zealand evacuation flight landed in Auckland at 6:15 p.m.

The 193 evacuated on board will now be taken to a military base in Whangaparāoa.

Health officials have just posted images of the base.

Air New Zealand’s commander in chief of operational integrity and standards, Captain David Morgan, said the delay was to be expected since the airline did not know the airport.

The Boeing 777-200 flight could accommodate 312 passengers, but was carried by 198 evacuees, said Air New Zealand.

People wear face masks when filling out immigration documents at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport. Photo / AP

Authorities said at a press conference on Tuesday that 263 people were registered for the flight – it is unclear why the others did not board.

A person was not allowed to board due to illness.

A St John doctor and two paramedics assessed the passengers to decide if they were healthy enough to leave Wuhan.

Anyone suspected of being infected with the virus was not allowed to fly.

The respiratory virus has claimed the lives of 427 people and infected more than 20,000 people worldwide.

A total of 193 evacuees boarded the emergency flight from Wuhan.

One hundred of these passengers were New Zealand citizens and permanent residents, 23 Australian citizens and 70 foreign nationals, mainly from Pacific Island countries, including Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Kiribati, Tonga, Fiji and the Federated States of Micronesia.

All passengers, with the exception of Australian evacuees, will be quarantined at Whangaparāoa.

Upon arrival, Australian passengers will be transferred directly to a flight to Australia.

An operations plan seen by The Herald said that robust N95 / P3 masks were available to be worn by passengers on board the flight, which should take just over 11 hours.

The masks can be removed in areas not reserved for passengers.

There is no wifi on board the flight and in a plan of operations seen by the Herald, the use of mobile phones is prohibited until passengers have passed through New Zealand border agencies.

Rescue flight plans state that no alcohol should be served, but additional soda, juice and water should be provided to passengers.

All evacuees were to be confined to the economic zone, while Business Premier is dedicated to operational staff, Air NZ support staff, Mfat and staff from the Ministry of Health.

The washrooms for crews and support staff have been closed.

An illustration of the new 2019 coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Photo / AP

It was also planned to have an isolation area if passengers developed symptoms in flight, with five rows requested for this purpose.

The plan indicates that there will be additional “important” personal protection items.

The cabin crew had to wear surgical masks and gloves should be used when interacting with passengers.

Meanwhile, images released today by the Ministry of Health show the reception area of ​​the Whangaparāoa military base, where the evacuees are to be quarantined for the next two weeks.

The base was chosen to house the evacuees because of its size, location and access to medical facilities, said a spokesman for the Ministry of Health.

Food for the evacuees will be provided by commercial contractors. Photo / provided

“We will make sure that people receive daily medical checks when they are isolated,” he said.

“We also want to make sure that lonely people can continue to live as normal a life as possible, despite the circumstances. This could mean that people work at a distance, meet the educational needs of children and offer leisure activities.”

Food for quarantined people will be provided by commercial contractors, with generators, increased cellular and broadband capacity to install.

The Tamaki Leadership Center will house the evacuees from Wuhan for the next two weeks. Photo / provided

Outdoor furniture and a playground for children among the quarantined will be provided, the spokesman said.

“The ministry is also preparing to provide returnees with an information package. This will include information on the facility, food requirements, the 14-day isolation plan and facility safety. ”

Outdoor furniture and a playground for quarantined children will be provided. Photo / provided

There is a no-fly zone above the military base and people wishing to drop off parcels to those in quarantine will be asked to drop them off at the local Orewa police station, he said. .

Evacuees will receive information on the establishment, the 14-day isolation plan and security measures. Photo / provided

