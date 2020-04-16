Coronavirus inspection and its dissatisfaction

Readers of Hello, everyone.

This week, drug and medical device giant Abbott announced that it has conducted another coronavirus test. However, it has a twist.

Abbott’s previous tests were aimed at preventing active coronavirus infections [including point-of-care tests that can return results within 5-13 minutes, but the availability of these tests]. Is quite complicated].

However, this latest Abbott COVID-19 diagnosis is a so-called antibody test. This is a blood test that can detect if you have recovered from a coronavirus infection.

Why is it important? This is an important indicator of who can return to the resumption of society and business. According to multiple sources I have discussed, the recovered person will [possibly] be immune to the pathogen for some time.

However, the science remains unclear, and the fear of substandard testing is looming. FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn has been regularly warning about fake COVID-19 test kits for the past three weeks. In general, the effectiveness of various tests, whether antibody tests or others, takes months to determine.

It is also important to remember that none of these tests are actually FDA approved. Emergency approval is a completely different animal. Last week I scrutinized this by stripping out various coronavirus diagnoses on the scene. Even that situation changed in a rapidly changing scenario.

