Coronavirus: Interrupted flights block hundreds of Chinese visitors to New Zealand

Hundreds of Chinese tourists are said to be stranded in New Zealand due to canceled flights to China.

About 30 airlines, including Air New Zealand, have suspended or reduced flights to China due to the coronavirus epidemic, which has likely left hundreds of Chinese visitors here in limbo.

NZ Chinese Travel and Tourism Association president Simon Cheung said he had answered calls from concerned Chinese nationals asking how they could return to China.

“They go to the airport, wait there, and then return to their hotel because the seats on flights are so limited,” said Cheung.

“Holders of Chinese passports have limited options because some countries have also prevented them from entering and therefore must find a direct route to return home.”

Thousands of flights were canceled in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic. Photo / File

Air New Zealand has announced that it will suspend its Auckland-Shanghai service from Sunday to March 29, but other airlines such as Air France, British Airways and Finnair have already suspended their flights.

Even Chinese airline Air China has announced that it will discontinue its Chengdu-Sydney service until late March and flights from Beijing to Sydney and Melbourne until late February – a popular transit route for Chinese tourists to New Zealand.

Cheung said most of the stranded tourists would have taken out insurance in China and their expenses would likely be covered, but they desperately wanted to go home.

“Many are really anxious to return home to be with their families during this time of crisis,” he said.

“But there are also some who are happy to extend their stay in New Zealand to await the situation of coronaviruses in China.”

The association, however, was unable to give an estimate of the number of Chinese nationals stranded here, but Cheung thought the number was in the hundreds.

Cheung, who also manages a luxury minibus rental, said the uncertainty has created a logistical nightmare for his business.

“About 25 vehicles are now in the hands of stranded Chinese visitors who do not know when or how they will get home, and extend the rental daily until they take a flight,” he said.

“We cannot take new reservations for these vehicles because we do not know when they will be returned.”

Catriona Robinson, director general of operations for Immigration NZ, said those concerned about their visa requirements should contact the agency.

“We are sympathetic to the people who are currently in New Zealand and are struggling to return to their country of origin due to the coronavirus epidemic and current travel restrictions,” said Robinson.

“INZ is currently exploring options to facilitate these people. We encourage anyone in this situation to contact INZ to discuss their options.”

The number of Chinese tourists caught by the reduced or canceled flights is not known.

She said visitors who are currently in New Zealand could apply for a new visa.

“These will be assessed on a case-by-case basis against immigration instructions, taking into account the current coronavirus epidemic and any relevant travel restrictions,” said Robinson.

“It is too early for us to be able to determine with certainty – it has been less than a week – whether there has been an increase in applications for new visitor visas from Chinese nationals currently in New Zealand.”

