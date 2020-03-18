Coronavirus interrupts troop withdrawal from Afghanistan – Up News Info

But the new orders from Resolute Support could extend that quarantine period for much longer, as the US-led NATO command implements measures to try to spread the virus to Afghanistan.

A Department of Defense official said the new measures were also aimed at stopping the spread of the virus through troops entering Afghanistan from Europe. The fear, another official said, is that cases of viruses will defeat a military medical system that is meant to support war efforts. Officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss plans that have not yet been released.

There are other reasons to delay any rotation of European troops in and out of Afghanistan. Other European countries expected to follow France’s national military deployments to test With the implementation of social distance rules in place, NATO countries can quickly discover that they are running out of available troops.

US officials are particularly concerned about the potential impact of the coronavirus in Afghanistan, and are deeply concerned that Afghan security forces, the troops they have trained to defend the country, end up spreading it there.

There are at least 22 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Afghanistan, but the evidence is extremely limited, and thousands of people from Iran, where the virus has spread and infected thousands, enter Afghanistan’s western western porous every day.

With deplorable living conditions and poor health after years of fighting, Afghan troops are unable to stop the spread of the virus. And outside Afghanistan’s largest cities, the supply of clean water is limited. Social distance is also difficult, whether in military barracks or in rural Afghanistan.

In the earlier stages of the war, the US government has been tracking the spread of various diseases in the tight quarters of Afghan military barracks. Some Afghan military bases, for example, had to fight against bed bugs infections in recent years after Afghan troops took them to a barracks where they quickly spread.