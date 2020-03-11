Coronavirus intimidation can see India playing South Africa at empty Dharamsala Stadium – cricket

An ODI between India and South Africa could be held on an empty stadium Thursday for fear of coronaviruses. So far, about 58 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country, and the picturesque stadium could carry a blank look as the two teams battle it out in the first match of a three-match series.

Nearly 40 percent of tickets to Himachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium (HPCA), some 250km from the state capital – with a capacity of 22,000 – remain unsold until Wednesday, match organizers told IANS.

Officials said that after the coronavirus outbreak, bloodsuckers, mostly foreigners, try to take precautionary measures by restricting themselves to traveling and attending public gatherings. Leaving the fear of strangers aside, even corporate houses in India preferred to rent the stadium.

“Hardly two or three corporate boxes have sold out right now,” says an HPCA official. The stadium, located at the foot of the Himalayas, has 12 corporate boxes, each with 20 seats. Each side cost around Rs 2,00,000 per game and have been much sought after in all previous matches, both international and T20.

On Tuesday, leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal posted a photo of herself wearing a face mask before heading to town.

The match organizers also said that the weather forecast, which was forecast by the rain, further discouraged a large part of Indian fans from witnessing the match. Also, the match does not happen on weekends.

In an attempt to stop the spoilsport playing, officials offered their prayers at the Indrunag temple dedicated to the rain god in the hills overlooking the stadium to appease the gods. Cricket fans also participated in the prayers. A separate communal kitchen is also organized there.

Manmohan Singh, director of the meteorological office in Shimla, said widespread rain and thunderstorms could occur in the region between March 12 and 13 due to fresh western disturbances over northern Pakistan and neighboring Jammu and Kashmir.

Incidentally, the last international match at the HPCA Stadium between India and South Africa – T20I – was flushed without a ball in September 2019.

HPHA Chief Mohit Sood told IANS in case of rain the soil would be ready in less than two hours.

“The drainage system is effective for draining rainwater. We also have water soaking devices and a lightweight plastic coating to cover the entire soil, ”he said.

But members of the hospitality industry are more concerned about weather advice than the coronavirus epidemic.

“Seeing the response of tourists during the Holi weekend, we also expect a good arrival during the ODI,” said Pankaj Chadha, owner of McLio Restaurant in McLeodganj.

But weather warnings could affect tourists’ arrival, he said.

“We keep our fingers crossed. The last match between India and South Africa has been washed away. If this happens again, it will be considered that the site will be assigned to protests, ”Chadha added.

For players, the HPCA provides accommodation at the Pavilion Complex, which houses 32 imported timber huts. The pavilion, overlooking the stadium, is three kilometers from the stadium.

