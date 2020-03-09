Coronavirus intimidation: “Don’t just go to any clinic or hospital,” doctors say – Indian News

With coronavirus scare and the flu season at its peak, doctors and medical professionals across the country are witnessing an increase in the number of people with the flu.

Only doctors in the national capital reported an increase in the number of patients presenting with symptoms of fever, colds and flu.

Medical experts believe that most patients usually suffer from colds or regular flu, which they know will improve on their own, but seek medical insurance that they do not have coronavirus.

“About 50 percent of those who come with flu symptoms would otherwise not bother to visit the clinic if there was no fear of Covid-19,” said Dr. Rommel Tickoo, senior consultant (internal medicine) at Max Saket, Delhi.

Doctors say travel history to any of the countries affected by Covid-19 is a major factor in determining whether a person can contract the virus or not. Community virus transmission is not happening at this time.

Dr Sunil Sharma, Chief Medical Officer at Pt Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital in South Delhi, asked people not to panic, adding that those who had recently traveled abroad or were in close contact with any of those who tested for positivity should arrive immediately to the RML hospital.

“Our main deciding factor is people’s travel history or close contact with anyone who has tested positive. The flu season is at its peak and most people end up with a viral fever or cough and cold. People should stay home if they don’t feel well and wait that the symptoms get better, “added Dr. Sharma.

Queues at hospitals or clinics can expose people to other viruses or provide a chance for others to become infected. Therefore, it is best to report coronavirus in certain hospitals such as the RML hospital or call a government-provided emergency telephone number.

“The flu will cure on its own. Those who suspect Covid-19 should stay home and call their helpline number, because if they come to the hospital, they will pass it on to others. If they do not, they can pick up other infections from the hospital,” he said. said Dr Tickoo, adding that for those with a history of travel, he recommends RML or Safdarjung Hospital in any of the high risk countries.

With five new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Kerala on Sunday, the number of positive cases in India has increased to 40.

The death toll in Italy has increased to 366 as the European nation continues to be affected by the virus outside Asia. The country has quarantined over 15 million as the administration struggles to contain and tackle the epidemic.

