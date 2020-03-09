Coronavirus intimidation: Foreign Minister Jaishankar meets parents of students stranded in Iran – News from India

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar visited Srinagar and spoke to the families of students whose children were stranded in Iran amid fears of coronaviruses, PTI news agency reported.

Parents are urging the government to return students from Iran.

The foreign minister had earlier said that the screening process on Indian citizens abandoned in Iran had begun, and further arrangements were being discussed with the Iranian authorities for their return.

“Efforts are underway to return Indian pilgrims to Qom # Iran. The screening process has begun and the monitoring arrangements are discussed with the Iranian authorities. This is a top priority and the @india_in_iran embassy team is fully engaged in it, ”Jaishankar said on Twitter in response to a tweet from NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Iran is among the countries most severely affected by the coronavirus virus.

A special flight from Iran arrived at Indhi Gandhi International Airport (Delhi) early Saturday morning with swab samples of 110 Indians. Samples were sent to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to check if people were infected with the virus.

To ensure that Indians are returned from Iran without disease, India is taking steps to test travelers stranded in Iran to clear them in batches.

New Delhi sent a team of doctors to Iran for screening and set up a clinic in Qom, which houses 40 Indian nationals.

The Iranian Embassy has also ensured that non-virus Indian citizens will be transferred to India and those whose medical test results are positive will be hospitalized at one of the advanced specialty medical centers designated by the Iranian Ministry of Health.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases globally exceeded 101,000, with more than 3,400 deaths and 55,800 recovered.

