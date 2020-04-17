Coronavirus: Iranian ‘Zombie Angelina Jolie’ appears on fan after capturing COVID-19 in prison

A “zombie” look-alike Angelina Jolie, who is in prison in Iran for her posts on social media, has hired Covid-19 and is on a ventilator in Iran.

22-year-old Sahar Tabar was arrested last year on charges of blasphemy and inciting youth to corruption, according to The sun.

She gained a great Instagram following after dozens of posts edited to look her face like Angelina Jolie.

Iran has released about 85,000 prisoners so far in a bid to stop the spread of the virus in prisons.

Her lawyers argued that she should be released as well. According to the US-based Center for Human Rights in Iran, a request for bail has been denied.

She is now reported to be on a ventilator. Photos / Instagram

Tabar has now hired Covid-19 and is believed to be in a ventilator.

“We find it unacceptable that this young woman has now seized the heart virus in these circumstances while her detention has been extended all this time in prison,” lawyer Payam Derafshan said.

He says authorities have tried to deny she had the virus.

“There is no point in denying that,” he said. “The prison director must acknowledge the infection and admit that she was hospitalized.”

The lawyer believes that all detainees arrested for nonviolent charges should be out of prison in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Human rights lawyers say she must be among the prisoners released in Iran to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. Photos / Instagram

Tabar was arrested in October by an Iranian Leadership Patrol.

The Patrol is part of laws in the country and is tasked with arresting people, mostly women, reportedly not following strict conservative dress codes.

She expressed regret over her Instagram posts in an interview on state television following her arrest.

“My mother told me to stop, but I didn’t listen,” she said.

“Sometimes the words of a stranger or friend can be more important than those of a parent.”

.