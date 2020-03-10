Coronavirus is an “important event”: “definitely not just the flu”

On Monday, Fox News Channel’s reporter Tucker Carlson is calm but not complacent about the country’s coronavirus threat response.

Carlson opened its broadcast on Monday, criticizing both those who are lessening the threat and touching them. He also suggested rethinking the United States’ relationship with China in relying on the nation’s products.

The Chinese coronavirus epidemic turns out to be just that – an epidemic. There is no denying it now. According to official count, this country has registered more than 500 cases of virus and has suffered at least 24 deaths. The actual number is certainly much higher than this one. Soon, we will have a better sense, the higher. Then the epidemic will have caused economic damage, the effects of which may have hurt us for years. People you know are going to get sick. Some may die. This is real.

This is the point of this script: to say it. Will we be forgiven if all you stumble is like a no-brainer, coming from a meat market in eastern China to annoy American citizens in Oregon and New Hampshire and Illinois? Sounds ridiculous. Nor have our leaders helped us to take ourselves seriously. On the left, you heard them say that the real concern was that you could use the wrong word to describe what’s happening in the country. You are told that you are racist, you blame the racist country in the world for the spread of this virus.

In the meantime, if we’re being honest, the other side hasn’t been particularly helpful to us. The people you trust have spent weeks minimizing what is clearly a very serious problem. They say it’s only partisan politics. Calm down. In the end, this is just the flu, and people die of it every year. Coronavirus will pass. We will feel silly for worrying when it does. This is his position. Certainly, these people have good intentions, as they say, many of them anyway. They may not know better. They just don’t pay attention. Or they believe that they are serving some higher cause to overshadow reality. No one wants to be manipulated by a corrupt media establishment. There are choices; best not to say anything that can help the other side. We get it. But they were wrong.

The Chinese coronavirus is an important event. It will affect your life. And by the way, it’s not just the flu. In a typical year, the flu in this country has a mortality rate of about one in 1,000. By contrast, the overall death rate for this virus is even 3.4 percent. It has been thirty-four times more important. But even that number masks the true effect because mortality is not evenly distributed. By age 70-79, the death rate is about 8 percent. For those over 80, it’s almost 15%. Mortality rates are also higher for people with diabetes, respiratory diseases or heart conditions. It’s a lot of people.

What will those aspects look like once the epidemic matures in America? For answers, consider Italy. Italy is not authoritarian, like China, and it is not backward, like Iran. It is a modern and developed western country, in many ways like ours. As of tonight, the coronavirus has brought an end to Italy. Today, the Prime Minister has suspended all trips across the country, except for work, health or emergency situations. All museums and archeological sites are closed. All public meetings have been banned. Sports events are now being completely canceled, for the first time since World War II.

Indeed, the whole country is blocked. Over the weekend, the prisoners revolted and killed several. Italy is now suffering almost 100 deaths a day from viruses. It’s much worse than here, but the only difference is that the weather is likely. Early evidence suggests that it takes about six days to double the number of coronavirus cases. If this trend persists here in the US, in a few weeks we will be where Italy is. In a few months, if nothing stops the virus, there will be millions of cases.

This is bad for more than just physical health. The Dow Jones average has dropped more than 2,000 points today, down more than seven and a half percent. It was the worst day of the market since the financial crisis of 2008 and the fourth worst since the Great Depression. Grant Thornton, a large accounting firm, forecasts a global recession due to the epidemic and very low growth, if it occurs here in the United States. If the recession comes, it will not be easy to fight. Regular stimulus efforts [lower taxes and lower rates] will not reopen factories that have shut down for viruses. They will not get people to eat at closed restaurants, not shop at closed malls, or attend canceled sports events. We will have a demand problem and it is a big problem.

In other words, our country is likely to experience a painful period that we cannot stop. None of this is justification for panic. In a real crisis, it’s more important than ever to be calm. But keeping calm is not the same as keeping complacent. It does not mean assuring people that everything will be OK. We don’t know that. Instead, it is better to tell the truth. It is always the surest sign of strength.

As they place themselves with us, our leaders should prepare the public for what is to come. If a recession arrives, we’ll have to save money for the potential impact. If travel restrictions come in, we should know, too. Acela non-stop train service between New York and Washington has already been suspended. The California Indian Wells Tennis Tournament, one of the largest in the world, has been canceled for this year. The March Madness basketball tournament is supposed to start in a couple of weeks. It may stay in front of the empty stadiums, or it may be postponed or canceled. You may be offered the option of working from home. In the end, you may be asked to do so.

We also need to focus on preparing our healthcare system for the worst. Coronavirus timeout with general tests and individual quarantines is over. There are too many cases now. We cannot stop this epidemic. We can only limit the damage it does.

Now is also the time to start looking into the future. Think about coping with an older version of coronavirus. Would we be ready? Not now. We should be. One of the first things we need to do is break our dependence on China for essential medical supplies.

Last week, China’s official news service published a piece that put the country under control. The story goes that the rest of the world should apologize for criticizing China for the virus, then letting go of this unsubstantiated warning. Quote: “If China is revalued against the United States at this time, in addition to announcing a US travel ban, it will also announce strategic control over medical products and prohibit exports to the United States. If China announces that their drugs are for home use and export is banned, the United States is in the hell of a new coronavirus epidemic. ”Unlisted.

That is, they threaten to kill us. And it is not an empty threat. We really depend on China, our masks and medical equipment and basic medicines. It is amazing to wake up one morning and find ourselves in this supine position. The people who made us depend on hostile outside power deserve to be punished. This will not happen, of course, but at least we can try to fix the damage they did. And there are a lot of them.

The Chinese coronavirus will worsen, and its effects are far more disruptive. This is not a guess. It’s inevitable, no matter what they tell you. Hopefully everyone will stop lying about this and soon.