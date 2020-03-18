Coronavirus is an unprecedented threat and opportunity, says the head of WHO – India

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom on Wednesday described the coronavirus pandemic as an unprecedented threat.

“This coronavirus is an unprecedented threat to us. But it is also an unprecedented opportunity to come together as a common enemy, ”Adhanom told reporters.

The WHO chief described the coronavirus vaccine trial as an incredible achievement in just two months after the outbreak began.

“The first vaccine trial began, just 60 days after the coronavirus genetic sequence was shared. It’s an incredible achievement. We commend the researchers around the world who have come together to systematically evaluate experimental therapies.”

He said WHO needed strong evidence on treatments that help save lives.

“Multiple small trials with different methods may not provide us with clear, strong evidence of which treatments help save lives. WHO and partners are organizing a study in many countries where some of these untested treatments are compared to one another. “

Tedros Adhanom said he hoped the world would eventually prevail over the coronavirus.

“They continue to be inspired by numerous demonstrations of solidarity from around the world. The COVID19 Solidarity Response Fund has now raised more than $ 43 million from more than 173,000 individuals and organizations. Special thanks to FIFA for its contribution of $ 10 million. “These and other efforts give me hope that together, we will succeed and overcome.

About two lakhs were affected by the virus and more than 8,000 people died from it worldwide. Countries like China from which d originate, Iran and Italy have suffered the greatest casualties.

