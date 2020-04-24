Coronavirus is at risk of an Amazonian origin

A small group of young Waorani have disappeared from a small, deserted low-lying wilderness near the mouth of Shell, a military town named after the oil industry in the southern Amazon. The men carry a 20-foot-long carton with vests and large objects. “Now we can let our people know that the plague is coming and they should go to deeper camps in the wild,” they shouted from afar, following a Waorani hoot style: “queeeuuuuu, queeeuuuu, queeeuuuuu” (which means, the really, “We’re alive, not badass, and happy!”).

In an hour, they lit up the antenna and assembled an old HF radio, relocating to a tune that connects many of the Waorani communities on the farmland of 2.5 million acres. It was 4 pm on March 17th, two days after the Ecuadorian government passed a national ban, which included the closure of the roads, the shelter system, and the 2pm curfew. At that time, two confirmed cases of Coronavirus were found in the southern Amazon of Ecuador, yet the high number of cases at the coastal Guayaquil harbor has led to groundbreaking cuts across the country.

Gilberto Nenquimo, President of the Waorani Nation, with some 6,000 hunters harvesting in nearly 60 southeast Amazon villages, took to the radio first: “Waorani, did you shoot me? Elders, copy me? We face bad times ahead. There is a new pain in the world, unlike any other. He traveled far from China, and came here in Ecuador. It is moving fast. In just a few months it spread all over the world. Cases have been confirmed in oil towns north of the Amazon. The elders are dying on earth. In developed countries, hospitals cannot cure this disease. The bodies have been collecting data in Italy and the United States. Think of these doctors in Ecuador. They have no chance. The villagers should not come to the city. We are preventing entry into our area. No one came in. No one got out. Are you copying me, Waorani? Copy me? ”

Above the workplace, Manuela Pauchi, from the Waorani village of Nemonpare, said: “Yes, we copied. I dreamed of this. Cowori (outside) are doing bad things. They are destroying the animals. Humans have created this disease.” by killing the earth. Go and camp deep in the woods. Drink the medicinal plants. Just eat wild meat and fish. That will keep us going. “

Both Waorani leaders collaborated closely with the radio station, Nemonte Nenquimo, who led her people last year to a successful oil exploration that protected 500,000 acres of forest. “We need to protect our elders,” she said. “We’ve been fighting for years for our lives. Our elders have taught us how to fight the rubber and oil refineries. Now we need to protect them from the disease. If our elders are dead now, the youth will lose their way too. they cannot survive from all threats. ”

Nenquimo and the assembled Waorani leaders deserved their concern, and took the precautionary measure.

As the COVID-19 virus reaches the end of indigenous territories in the Ecuadorian Amazon region, Nemonte Nenquimo (left) and other Waorani leaders continue to stay in the forefront of cities to assist in planning measures for their territories. .

Mitch Anderson-Amazon Frontlines

In the month since that first announcement, there have been over 8000 cases of Covid-19 being confirmed in Ecuador. Guayaquil, the largest city in the city and the largest port, is the epicenter of the epidemic in Ecuador. The images of the dead that were abandoned on therapies there have become world-renowned. On April 1, Brazil recorded the first Covid-19 confirmation case among a native of the Amazon region, and on April 10 the first death: a 15-year-old Yanomami boy. It seems inevitable, just a matter of time before the disease arrives in Waorani.

Native nations around the world are at greater disadvantages during disasters because of the number of shelters, the shortage of water, and the lack of medical facilities, equipment and people.

This new threat from the disease is part of a long history of depression. The invasion of continental territories in the fifteenth and sixteenth centuries, in addition to murder and slavery, plagues like vomiting and influenza that killed millions. Native Americans today are the survivors of one of the largest genocides in history, with an estimated 56 million people dead. And the survivors, storytellers, carry these memories with them.

Western monarchs “contacted” Waorani as early as the 1950s as oil exploration pushed deep into the forest. The Waorani elders have a life-long reminder of their families dying of foreign illnesses: they say more than half of the population has died in the first decade of contact. Neighboring countries, such as Secoya and Zion, who were enslaved during erosion tell the story of access to some of the larger family homes, and to find bones in the mesh.

“My father was a child when his brothers started dying of new diseases, fever, vomiting, and flu. Almost all of our people are dead. It was terrible. The brave men who were weak from communism. Foaming in the mouth. Hazards from fever. I don’t want to think about it, ”Nemonte said.

The widespread COVID-19 presents a significant risk to indigenous peoples of the Amazon. First, there are challenges in obtaining public health information to remote villages about the virus and anti-virus measures necessary to prevent the spread. Likewise, the idea of ​​”alienating the public” can be difficult for those indigenous people who often live in large families, and their culture includes drinking and sharing chicha (a great food source). them).

“If this virus enters our cities, it will be difficult to stem the outbreak because we live together. We all share food and drinks, and we have large families that all live together under one roof. This is the way we are going, ”Nenquimo said.

Indigenous warfare can be a double-edged sword during disasters. On the one hand, their area of ​​insecurity in the region represents a major source of overcrowding, high inflation of land. However, the fear is that as soon as the virus enters their area through a “commuter carrier” it returns from a distant city via a canal switch, or follows a long line of forests that pass through many villages, people in the villages will not have the necessary information to exclude ill health. By the beginning of April, the disease had already hit almost every border below the Amazon coast.

There is also a shortage of health services in remote towns. While indigenous peoples have access to a “large pharmacy” of medicinal plants, determining which plants can protect and cure a mysterious new disease from this next segment is not possible. not. And yet for many, this is their only hope. For Waorani, the closest hospitals are helicopters or several days in a submarine, and with the land being stopped there are no planes flying (except for the Ecuadorian Air Force).

Waorani is one of hundreds of indigenous sites throughout the Amazon that protects nearly a quarter of a million square feet of primary forest – or about 35% of Amazon’s stores across nine countries. They are engaged in the immediate protection of their countries from the efforts and industrial efforts to open the “world’s lungs” to mining, oil, land and employment opportunities. The combined effects of these industries have, over the last half-century, brought the forests to the forefront of a devastating climate, threatening the existence of forests that make up about 10% of the landfill, containing and he has refined it very well. Its water, and it forms the largest skeleton on land.

Under the administration of Trump’s cousin Jair Bolsonaro, and for the protection of the Brazilian army, farmers made thousands of wildfires. Environmentalists and indigenous leaders have condemned the blaze as an attempt to clear the world’s largest forestry and cattle industry. Interestingly here is a bias because such a fast-growing greenhouse gas industry is in the process of launching the first Coronavirus.

All of this has led indigenous communities throughout the region to try and stop the spread of the virus.

“Right now, we’re focused on prevention,” Gilberto Nenquimo said. “We need to make sure that our communities have the information they need to be cautious, and that they have the food security resources they need to live in the villages, and that they do not expose themselves to danger in future towns. “

For many indigenous peoples of the Amazon region many of the tropical regions offer everything they need to survive – food, medicine, shelter, water, spiritual well-being. But due to increased threat – it is estimated that 68% of indigenous people across the Amazon are at risk from roads, mining, dams, oil, fire, and forest destruction – many of them. the indigenous people have a high standard of living, left to the lowlands, and dominate the oil fields and pasture.

“I’m very concerned about the communities on the oilways. They rely on money and food from companies, and from cities, because wildlife has disappeared, and rivers are polluted. They are now at risk because of illness, and the spread of germs. harm to other wildlife communities, “Gilberto said.

Local indigenous groups and civil society organizations in Ecuador have also voiced their concerns about the government’s eligibility and its willingness to provide medical care to remote villages in the event of an outbreak. Many indigenous groups and human rights groups, including the organization I founded, Amazon Frontlines, launched a campaign to collect public information and provide resources to indigenous efforts to protect indigenous peoples COVID-19.

Nemonte said: “How can we rely on the government to protect us or cure us from this disease while all that our government cares about is taking away the resources of our country,” Nemonte said. “We have to organize ourselves.”

The strong isolation measures that the Waorani take, not only reflect the closure of their entire nation, but also to each one.

Nemonte told me in the morning, as we were going to spend the morning talking about COVID-19 to the villages. “This is a weak dream for the Waorani woman. To be trapped in a remote area at the time of the disaster, be separated from our family, far away from the forest, where there are no fish, no animals, no gardens. But we must If not, our people will remain in darkness, and there will be no system to prevent the disease from entering our country, and no treatment will be sought for sick people. “

While such a rapid, though almost impossible to conserve, specialization is needed to try and prevent the worst humanitarian disaster in indigenous communities, Waorani and other indigenous leaders know that a long war the difficulty of changing the economic and political environment that leads to wildlife destruction, migration and disease epidemics, requires more global integration and cooperation than ever before.

Nemonte said: “Most people all over the world have lost contact with the ground, with the earth.” “This disease is a message from nature that everything goes well, but I don’t know if people are listening.”

In March, just days before Ecuador announced a land shutdown in response to COVID-19, the new Energy and Natural Resources Minister, René Ortíz, said in a television interview that he was “ready to take advantage of the crisis.” “. not only to develop, but to accelerate mining and mining activities to extract “all natural resources.”

“What’s more important, life or money?” Nemonte asked. “This is the question that determines everything. Indigenous people always choose life. We never waste our homes and money. This is what immigrants do. That’s what your community does.”

