Coronavirus is causing a catastrophic crisis for very debt-rich companies

The coronavirus crisis has shocked the entire global financial market. While much of the focus to date has been on the stock market plunge, damage to the credit market can ultimately be more serious for corporate issuers.

Apart from the safest corporate debt, the outbreak of COVID-19 has been doubly hit. The first is a catalyst to break through the credit bubble that has been built since the global financial crisis. Second, this is a direct cause of earthquake-induced changes in consumer behavior, causing unprecedented decreases in corporate profits. The burst bubble may have been just a credit modification, but the collapse of consumer demand is likely to result in a credit crisis for many borrowers. Most worrisome is that it is not clear who can solve it.

Corporate credit markets were already volatile prior to the outbreak, primarily due to record growth in corporate loans and bonds in the United States and the world. The significant increase in leverage is spread throughout the system, especially in market segments that are already debt-bound. In the United States, the size of the non-investment grade leveraged loan market has more than doubled to $ 1.3 trillion since 2007, but data provided by JPMorgan has shown that the dollar-denominated high yield bond market has grown by more than 65% 1.6 trillion dollars. Tracking. In addition, according to the S & P Dow Jones Indices, the largest and fastest growing category of investment grade bonds is the lowest rated BBB segment, which has quadrupled in size over the same time frame.

Just as regulations on borrowers are being relaxed and the quality of revenues tends to be lower, there is a problem. Remember that there were strict contracts that imposed borrowing conditions on loans? Most of the leveraged loan market appears to have been forgotten, as more than 75% of leveraged loans issued in the last two years do not contain the same requirements for each LCD, which is the S & P Global Market Intelligence offering. In addition, lenders increasingly want businesses to increase their cash flow numbers.

We have warned for months that corporate credit is particularly vulnerable to amendments. Our fears are about to come true. Since February 20, the high yield and leveraged loan markets have fallen by 16% and 14%, respectively, as the market has begun to re-risk. Unfortunately, these losses can and will worsen.

In addition to triggering the credit crisis, the coronavirus pandemic has severely negative effects on the economy. Goldman Sachs is currently forecasting a 34% annualized fall in GDP in the second quarter.

Perhaps more worrisome is the uncertain timing. I don’t really know who needs home shelter measures. The combination of disastrous returns and uncertainties increases the risk premium required by investors and makes capital even more important. Correction of credit is at stake when a lender facing loss retreats.

The government and central bank have announced massive stimulus, including a massive credit program aimed at strengthening corporate borrowers. These programs are legitimate, impressive, and the market is responding positively. Indeed, according to Bloomberg, investment-grade issuers raised $ 109 billion last week, almost 50% above previous records. However, these large credit programs do not directly benefit non-investment grade issuers and alone account for approximately $ 3 trillion in bonds and loans. Notably, last week’s investment-grade debt was a record high, with high-yield debt totaling $ 0 per Bloomberg.

We praise fiscal and financial stimuli, but we must acknowledge that people in lower tiers of corporate credit, who do not have one, are more likely to face a crisis that spikes defaults. Must. This affects trillions of dollars in borrowings, including both non-investment grade companies and a huge number of issuers downgraded from the BBB as a result of the Coronavirus crisis. Private capital can step up to fill this gap, but prices will skyrocket as risk premiums can skyrocket. And the default spiral for high yield bonds and leveraged loans will survive. Because those who do not have access to liquidity to avoid defaults.

The outbreak of COVID-19 fueled the game and fueled the lack of discipline and lack of discipline of corporate confidence over the last decade. For the majority of credit markets, especially non-investment grade companies, it has warned that it could deteriorate significantly before it recovers.

Eventually, the world will come out of crisis, but many companies do not. All the government can do is boost private industry. However, as in all previous recessions, there is a compelling opportunity for private investors to strengthen the balance sheet of many companies and at the same time generate very attractive returns.

Bob Diamond is the founder and CEO of Atlas Merchant Capital and former CEO of Barclays.

Ty Wallach is the Chief Investment Officer of Atlas Merchant Capital’s credit.

