Coronavirus is closing the day of treatment; Childcare Providers Fear They May Never Open Again – News – The Palm Beach Post

This story about childcare services was produced by The Hechinger Report, a non-profit, independent news agency focused on educational inequality and innovation.

MaryLou Beaver loves her job. She has spent her 35-year career teaching pre-school and she runs her own childcare center.

“I’m home,” said Beaver, who leads the training center and a place for older children Concord, New Hampshire. “I’m with the kids. I smile again every day. “

The coronavirus can stop all of this, maybe forever.

Due to the spread of the virus, on March 13, Beaver decided to close the nonprofit center for two days over the next week to do a deep cleanup. He drove to six convenience stores over the weekend to find just three gallons of bleach.

The governor of New Hampshire had ordered all public schools to close by March 15, although Childcare Services were allowed to remain open. Four out of five Beaver staff are over the age of 60, and the youngest employee cares for diabetes, so he decided to stay open too risky.

Keeping his staff had to be his top priority. “It’s a hard, hard decision to make,” he said.

In late March, Beaver said he could pay for utilities for the center-owned building and pay for his teachers until April 6th. The accountant then built the budget project. By April 2, Beaver had decided that he would be forced to go through his employees and advise them to apply for unemployment benefits.

The childcare system is already at a breaking point

The country’s childcare system, dominated by small businesses, has long been a fraction. Caring for and providing childcare is expensive, but families are largely left to pay for it themselves, while providers earn their living from meager profits.

Service providers say they need help to bring about the closure of the coronavirus era and the economic downturn.

Without it, parents who make childcare work from home or who cannot afford care during their layoffs may find their provider closed when they return to work.

A little direct help has been offered. The latest relief package, the CARES Act, provides $ 3.5 billion for a state aid program for providers serving low-income families and $ 750 million for Head Start, a federal preschool program for families living in poverty. There are strong unemployment benefits to support redundant workers in all sectors. Most childcare programs could receive a portion of the $ 350 billion given in forgivable small business loans, but it is available first-come, first-served.

That’s not enough for special help with childcare, defenders say.

Conditions in the childcare industry were difficult before the pandemic, said Rhian Evans Allvin, director of the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC). “The economy is fragile in good times,” he said. “When a crisis like this hits, it’s devastating for the childcare industry.”

Some Democrats in Congress are working to include more direct funding in the second grant bill.

While the new law “will help health care providers, families and small businesses, more help is needed,” said Senate T-Smith spokesman Molly Morrissey, D-Minn. He led Senate efforts to secure $ 50 billion. especially in the childcare sector. This was not included in the $ 2 trillion plan signed by President Donald Trump on March 27th.

“It is imperative that when Americans are ready and able to return to work that childcare is there for their children,” Morrissey said. Smith and others are calling for new legislation to be included in new measures aimed at increasing the stabilization of the childcare industry, Morrissey said.

Parents need childcare to return to work

“If and when we go back to work and come up with a new normal, we need to make sure childcare companies continue to exist because they are essential to America’s return to work,” said Julia Barfield, senior director of the company. Foundation of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, where he focuses on the connection between childcare and the country’s workforce.

“It’s been really hard,” said Jennifer Fitzpatrick, a home-based Washington public school education coach. Her toddler childcare center is closed. “I’m trying to figure out how not to neglect my daughters and / or staff and students,” he wrote in an email.

Fitzpatrick continues to make childcare payments because they are collected at his center and his salary has not changed. Her daughter’s teacher registers regularly by phone, and the school sent home sample schedules and activity ideas. He worries that the school, which has just expanded into larger facilities, is trying to stay afloat.

While government orders are changing day by day, most CEOs have not shut down all childcare facilities, and some have urged them to stay open. But many parents keep their children and their childcare fees at home, so some providers have no choice but to close.

‘It’s just us’: Daycare is largely our own

Ninety percent of childcare companies are run privately, says Evans Allvin of NAEYC. Most of these small business owners are women with low profit margins.

About 1.7 million people are childcare staff, the director of the center, or a preschool teacher, according to the U.S. Employment Agency. According to the Statistics Finland, they together serve 21.4 million children who have not yet started kindergarten. Child centers and school-based programs make up a large portion of these children, but home care providers offer most of the care options in more than 20 states, says the Child Care Aware of America research and interest group.

Due to insufficient funding, only one in six children receives public support to cover their care. Everyone else pays in their own way. As huge layoffs reach the middle class, most of the funds available for childcare have dried up overnight.

“This has revealed that the industry is built for the middle class, which pays full fees,” Evans Allvin said. A study published by the NAEYC on March 17 found that 63% of the 6,000 responding service providers said they would be able to survive the closure for up to a month without government help. About half of the group said the two-week survival was the best they could have expected.

Allison Morton runs Small Wonders, a childcare program that began at home eight years ago and until last week filled two centers in Portland, Oregon, with 185 children ages 2 to 5.

On March 16, the first day of closing the national schools, he realized he had to close as well. The number had decreased, the children who had left were so eager that it was difficult to complete a normal day, and the risk of the virus spreading at the centers had become too high, Morton said.

“There’s no business community – it’s just us,” Morton said. “Every difficult choice is someone you know well.”

He knew he didn’t have enough parents to continue paying dues, so he laid off all his teachers, suspended his own salary, and budgeted everything he managed to save to rent on his two premises. It would be hard to watch by the end of April. Based on his cash, Morton said on March 21st. By the following week, enough parents had voluntarily paid for part of their tuition to cover the April rent, stretching Morton’s reservations. Still, he expects enrollments to drop by 35-55 percent when the center reopens because so many parents lost their jobs.

“We usually operate one hundred percent,” he said in a text on April 2nd.

At Byron Center, Michigan, Wendy Tilma maintains a home care service for about 15 children who appear on a staggered schedule. On Thursday, Tilma was still open, but 10 children had stopped following, and she brought in half of her typical income. His mortgage company let him skip the April 1 payment, but he is not aware of any other direction. He sent a payment request for low-income children who receive state aid, but he has no idea if the state will pay him because the children have not visited.

“We have nothing from the state other than hand washing and cleaning,” he wrote. “I am very scared about my work, my company and the children, of whom worry if I have to stop.”

Like many home-based babysitters, Tilma has invested a lot of time in learning the best ways to care for children, but is qualified for a few other jobs based on her educational background. As is true in many rural and semi-rural countries, the loss of even one decent childcare option in the small town of Western Michigan he serves can make it difficult for families to return to work.

Small business loans are not enough

Morton, Tilma, and Beaver should be eligible for the small business loans described in the new law. Beaver has heard about the loans through the New Hampshire Small Business Center and plans to apply. Morton applied even before the announcement of new federal measures, which include forgiveness for companies that pay employees during closures.

“Programs should seek to raise these funds,” Morton said. He is concerned that the needs of Oregon childcare providers are exceeding supply. He expects getting a loan long enough will be a challenge.

It is unclear whether the smallest owners of the center or home service providers, who usually do not have accountants or other financial experts dealing with staff, can easily make loans. Tilma had not heard of the new loans on Thursday, and it turned out that the county applications had closed on April 1 at 5 p.m.

Representatives and politicians hoped childcare programs would help more directly.

“The COVID-19 pandemic highlights the unfortunate consequences of long-term underinvestment in childcare infrastructure,” said a letter to Senate leadership on March 21 sent to Senator Smith by Senator Smith and five of his Democratic colleagues. It called for payment to be made to service providers to cover office and staff costs, compensation for babysitters who want to serve essential families of workers, and to assist states in trying to ensure safe and adequate childcare for these families, among others. All this did not happen.

A similar letter was sent to Parliament’s leadership, written by Katherine Clark, representing the Republic, and signed by 12 other sponsors. “The purpose of the letter was to draw attention to a great need,” Clark said in an email. He called the measures in the latest grant bill a “good start”, but said more would be needed to see Childcare Services through a pandemic.

Without clear federal guidance, states will address changes in their childcare services in many different ways, according to the Early Success Alliance’s follow-up. Government measures follow a strong public administration policy. Responses range from signing a mandate for Colorado nurses on sick leave to a two-page letter urging childcare services to remain open and sent to Idaho providers. While about 20 states and the District of Columbia provide financial assistance to providers who use support for low-income children, Vermont is the only state to provide assistance with childcare services depending on parental fees.

Some states were of concern to many childcare experts, some states suspended certain licensing rules. For example, a letter sent to tenderers by the Commissioner for Children and Families in New Jersey on 16 March temporarily removes some changes, including certain staff qualifications, suspended fire burner requirements and removed group size restrictions. Commissioner Christine Norbut Beyer wrote that “providing the necessary regulatory flexibility” will allow the state to respond to what could be a significant “increase in demand for childcare” during a crisis.

Raising safety regulations is the last thing New Jersey or any other state should do, said Meghan Tavormina, president of NJAEYC, a subsidiary of NAEYC’s New Jersey company. Because of the virus on the one hand and the likely collapse of the business on the other, Tavormina heard from many members that they were “too scared to remain open and too fearless to close” for most of March.

The state has changed direction and ordered childcare programs that do not serve essential workers to take effect on April 1st. Childcare services for families may remain open at the discretion of the provider.

“We’ve really been trying to shout that (the childcare industry) can’t survive as it is, and it needs public funding, and now we’re getting head on at this point,” he said. “Imagine trying to get the entire workforce back to work without childcare.”