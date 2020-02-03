Coronavirus is driving the world’s largest telework experiment

Thanks to the outbreak of the corona virus, working from home is no longer a privilege, but a necessity.

While factories, shops, hotels, and restaurants are warning that pedestrian traffic that turns city centers into ghost towns is behind the closed doors of homes and suburban houses, thousands of companies are trying to figure out how to stay operational in a virtual world.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to test from home,” said Alvin Foo, managing director of Reprise Digital, an advertising agency in Shanghai with 400 employees that is part of the Interpublic Group. “Obviously not easy for a creative advertising agency that does a lot of brainstorming personally.” That will mean a lot of video chats and phone calls, he said.

The cohorts that work from home are developing into armies. At the moment, most people in China are still on vacation for the Lunar New Year. Once Chinese companies resume business, there will likely be the world’s largest home-based experiment.

This means that many more people are trying to organize customer meetings and group discussions via video chat apps or to discuss plans on productivity software platforms such as WeChat Work or Bytedances Slack-like Lark.

The avant-garde for the new model of dispersed employees is the Chinese financial centers of Hong Kong and Shanghai, cities with central business districts, where hundreds of thousands of office workers are employed in the areas of finance, logistics, insurance, law and other employees.

A Hong Kong banker said he would extend a vacation abroad because he could work from anywhere with a laptop and phone. Others say they use the time that customers typically eat and drink to compensate for their backlog in travel expenses. One said he shifted his focus to doing business in Southeast Asia.

“Nobody attends meetings, my schedule is pretty empty,” said Jeffrey Broer, a Hong Kong risk advisor. “One person emailed me:” Should we meet somewhere in February? “

One of the most worrying factors for employees is the rapidly changing impact of the virus, which leads to daily changes in company policies.

Tiko Mamuchashvili, a senior event planner at the Hyatt Hotel in Beijing, who was due to return to work on Friday, was initially told that her vacation would be extended until Monday. Then she received a notification to work two more days from home. A few days later, the policy was extended to February 10th. She has to inform her department of her whereabouts every morning and report whether she has a fever.

“It usually feels a little strange to go back to work from vacation, but this time working from home at such short notice is even more unusual,” she said. Given the daily cancellations of hotel events, “I can only answer emails,” she said.

Some managers fear that the office exodus will lower productivity, but there are indications that the opposite is the case. A 2015 study by Stanford University in California found that the productivity of call center staff at Chinese travel agency Ctrip increased 13 percent from home because fewer breaks and a more comfortable work environment were required.

While the virus could test this theory on a larger scale, it poses an existential threat to another new business model: coworking spaces that have been increasing in large Chinese cities in recent years as property rents skyrocketed and tech Startups were booming.

“It’s going to be a very difficult time,” said Dave Tai, deputy director of Beeplus, a Chinese coworking space and bakery with 300 employees.

The virus delayed the opening of its Beijing office and he said it was virtually impossible for him and others in his industry to work from home. Without customers who are willing to work in a confined space, the business dies.

“The core of the work space is community, people who come together. It is difficult to replace this interaction and connection online, ”he said.

For many companies, instructing office workers to stay at home is only part of the problem. Many rely on factories, logistics companies, and retail stores that face their own disruptions.

For Casetify, the manufacturer of cell phone cases, 2020 should be the best year so far. The Hong Kong-based company had over 150 employees at the end of December, and sales should double this year.

However, the spread of the virus from Wuhan City left the factories in China where the products were made closed and caused Casetify to ask most of the employees to work from home. A new branch in Hong Kong’s airport was empty. Sales in the city increased.

“The show has to go on somehow,” said Wes Ng, Casetify’s chief executive officer, who logged on to a laptop in an apartment he shares with his wife and 9-month-old son.

Casetify has an additional stock of 30 days. However, according to Ng, there will be no Plan B if the factories don’t reopen soon. Thousands of other companies in China and around the world have failed.

Even for those who can do business over the Internet and over the phone, the virus means there may not be much to do.

Bankers say IPOs and deals are on hold. According to Bloomberg, the transaction value in the first 30 days of 2020 was half that of the previous year.

“The worst is yet to come,” Nomura analyst Ting Lu said in a research report. “We expect the corona virus to do more harm to the Chinese economy in the near future than SARS in 2003.”

While statistics show that the new corona virus is not as deadly as SARS, it has already infected more people and the speed at which the disease has spread is fueling fear. According to Warwick McKibbon, professor of economics at the Australian National University in Canberra, much of the expected economic setback during the current outbreak may be due to changes in “human psychology”.

He said SARS cost the global economy $ 40 billion and predicted that the corona virus hit would be three or four times that amount. “Panic seems to be the biggest drag on the economy, not death,” he said.

With factories closed and office workers staying at home, many in China’s service industry are facing a difficult time. The sector is much larger than during the SARS outbreak and accounts for 53 percent of the economy, after 41 percent in 2002. But without customers, many companies are in the balance.

Blockbuster film premieres, most of which were scheduled for the New Year holidays, have been postponed, Nomura said.

Some companies have turned to the Internet to help customers deal with the epidemic.

Shanghai gym owner Fenix ​​Chen planned to shut down his Hi Funny gym for the Spring Festival for three days. He postponed the reopening until February 10 at the city’s recommendation.

“Most people in Shanghai basically stay at home and avoid public places,” he said. “The fear of the virus outbreak will have a lasting impact on our business.”

For this reason, Chen encourages customers to exercise at home and put instructional videos online. “If you continue this habit, it will also be important for our company after the virus gets out of hand,” he said.